Canada announces the launch of the Canada-Finland Youth Mobility Agreement

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada continues to create new opportunities for Canadian youth to explore other cultures and build lasting connections abroad. The Government of Canada also welcomes youth from around the world to experience Canada's diversity and richness through work and travel.

Today, the Honorable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that the Canada–Finland Youth Mobility Agreement, signed on May 19, 2023, is now in effect. This agreement will allow Canadians and Finns aged 18 to 35 to work and travel in each other's country through the International Experience Canada (IEC) Program or the Finnish equivalent.

As Canada and Finland celebrate 77 years of formal diplomatic relations this year, this agreement will provide a new basis to further strengthen bilateral relations between our two countries. IEC program participants will have the chance to get immersed in new cultures and experiences while developing life skills, improving future job prospects and deepening social ties. This is also a unique cultural exchange opportunity for Indigenous youth in Canada, who may be interested in the heritage and traditional knowledge of the Sámi people. By investing in the potential of their youth, both Canada and Finland are paving the way for a stronger, more interconnected global community.

"Canada and Finland share a strong bilateral relationship based on common values and people-to-people ties. IEC will allow Canadian and Finnish youth to learn from new cultures and experiences while developing skills, enhancing career prospects and strengthening friendships they will benefit from for the rest of their lives."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Applicants interested in participating in the Canada–Finland youth mobility agreement can do so as of March 1, 2024 .

. IEC was founded in 1956 and continues to enable cross-cultural connections between Canada and over 35 partner countries and territories.

and over 35 partner countries and territories. There are three categories of participation under the program:

Working Holiday participants receive an open work permit that allows them to work anywhere in the host country to support their travels.

International Co-op (Internship) participants receive an employer-specific work permit that allows students to gain targeted experience in their field of study.

Young Professionals participants receive an employer-specific work permit to gain targeted, professional work experience that is within their field of study or career path.

