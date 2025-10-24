FRUITVALE, BC, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to build up supply and bring down costs. The Government of Canada is stepping up with unprecedented investments to supercharge housing construction in Canada. To that end, the federal government launched Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working together with the private and non-profit sectors to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and pace not seen in generations. These investments are also providing Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing.

Today the government of Canada announced almost $1 million in additional joint funding through the Canada-BC bilateral agreement for Blizzard Mountain Place. This project is a result of a partnership between the federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Province, through BC Housing, the Village of Fruitvale, Columbia Basin Trust and the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society (LCAHS).

The property, located at 96 Deadmarsh Ave, provides 31 new homes with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units for individuals, families, seniors and people living with disabilities. The three-storey building is located near Ella Matteucci Park and within 10-minute walking distance to the village centre. Outdoor amenities include a gazebo and patio area, community garden plots and a children's natural play area. The homes will be operated by LCAHS, which also manages properties in the nearby West Kootenay communities of Trail and Rossland.

of Budget 2025, to be tabled next month, will build on this momentum with further measures to lower costs for builders, catalyse private capital, and double the pace of homebuilding across Canada. Budget 2025 will spend less on government operations and reduce waste, so we can invest more to grow our economy, build more homes, and make life more affordable for you.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian has a right to a safe, affordable home to call their own. That is why this government is collaborating with provincial and municipal governments to deliver good, quality homes to areas that need them most. This project will provide more safe, affordable homes for residents in Fruitvale. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone." – The Honourable Stephen Fuhr Secretary of State, Defence Procurement and Member of Parliament for Kelowna, on behalf of The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"A safe, affordable home offers stability, dignity and a foundation for a thriving life. For families, seniors and individuals in Fruitvale, these new homes will bring peace of mind and opens the door to opportunity within their community." – Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"Blizzard Mountain Place is a such a meaningful step forward for Fruitvale and I've been following and advocating for it since my time as mayor. These new homes will make a real difference for people in our community, providing stability, affordability, and a stronger sense of belonging. I'm proud to see this collaborative effort come to life and support residents in building their future within a vibrant community." – Steve Morissette, MLA for Kootenay-Monashee

"This is an exciting moment as we finally fulfill a long-held goal to establish affordable housing in Fruitvale. Inspired by the vision of the Village for the former middle school land and supported by various generous funders, we are proud to be opening these new homes for families, seniors and adults with diverse abilities." – Jan Morton, President, Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society (LCAHS)

"The Village of Fruitvale is thrilled to see this fine project completed. Blizzard Mountain Place provides housing opportunities for our residents and is an asset we can all be proud off. With grit, determination, and working together great things can be accomplished." – Wes Startup, Mayor, Village of Fruitvale

Quick Facts:

As of June 2025, the federal government has committed $69.62 billion to support the creation of over 170,700 units and the repair of over 322,300 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. A dedicated $50 million stream under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (now AHF) was dedicated to support Black-led organizations to build housing, as well as more affordable housing for Black renter households. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the Affordable Housing Fund's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The federal government also recently released 50 downloadable technical design packages for the Housing Design Catalogue, featuring standardized housing designs for rowhouses, fourplexes, six-plexes and accessory dwelling units across the country. These designs for gentle density help builders and communities reduce the time and cost of developing construction plans, helping to accelerate approvals and construction starts. It will make it easier to add new housing options in established neighbourhoods and prioritizes wood-frame construction that supports local jobs and grows our economy.

Funding provided for Blizzard Mountain Place is as follows: $12.5 million in forgivable and repayable loans through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund (previously announced) $3.5 million from the Building BC: Community Housing Fund $1 million in joint funding through the Canada-BC Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy $942,000 grant provided by the Columbia Basin Trust The Village of Fruitvale is leasing the land for the project to the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society at a nominal rate.



Additional Information:

