FRUITVALE, BC, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to build up supply and bring down costs. The Government of Canada is stepping up with unprecedented investments to supercharge housing construction in Canada. To that end, the federal government launched Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.
As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working together with the private and non-profit sectors to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and pace not seen in generations. These investments are also providing Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing.
Today the government of Canada announced almost $1 million in additional joint funding through the Canada-BC bilateral agreement for Blizzard Mountain Place. This project is a result of a partnership between the federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Province, through BC Housing, the Village of Fruitvale, Columbia Basin Trust and the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society (LCAHS).
The property, located at 96 Deadmarsh Ave, provides 31 new homes with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units for individuals, families, seniors and people living with disabilities. The three-storey building is located near Ella Matteucci Park and within 10-minute walking distance to the village centre. Outdoor amenities include a gazebo and patio area, community garden plots and a children's natural play area. The homes will be operated by LCAHS, which also manages properties in the nearby West Kootenay communities of Trail and Rossland.
of Budget 2025, to be tabled next month, will build on this momentum with further measures to lower costs for builders, catalyse private capital, and double the pace of homebuilding across Canada. Budget 2025 will spend less on government operations and reduce waste, so we can invest more to grow our economy, build more homes, and make life more affordable for you.
"Every Canadian has a right to a safe, affordable home to call their own. That is why this government is collaborating with provincial and municipal governments to deliver good, quality homes to areas that need them most. This project will provide more safe, affordable homes for residents in Fruitvale. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone." – The Honourable Stephen Fuhr Secretary of State, Defence Procurement and Member of Parliament for Kelowna, on behalf of The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
"A safe, affordable home offers stability, dignity and a foundation for a thriving life. For families, seniors and individuals in Fruitvale, these new homes will bring peace of mind and opens the door to opportunity within their community." – Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs
"Blizzard Mountain Place is a such a meaningful step forward for Fruitvale and I've been following and advocating for it since my time as mayor. These new homes will make a real difference for people in our community, providing stability, affordability, and a stronger sense of belonging. I'm proud to see this collaborative effort come to life and support residents in building their future within a vibrant community." – Steve Morissette, MLA for Kootenay-Monashee
"This is an exciting moment as we finally fulfill a long-held goal to establish affordable housing in Fruitvale. Inspired by the vision of the Village for the former middle school land and supported by various generous funders, we are proud to be opening these new homes for families, seniors and adults with diverse abilities." – Jan Morton, President, Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society (LCAHS)
"The Village of Fruitvale is thrilled to see this fine project completed. Blizzard Mountain Place provides housing opportunities for our residents and is an asset we can all be proud off. With grit, determination, and working together great things can be accomplished." – Wes Startup, Mayor, Village of Fruitvale
"New affordable housing like the homes at Blizzard Mountain Place helps make communities across the basin more livable, vital and inclusive. By creating safe and affordable homes for families, seniors and people with disabilities in the heart of Fruitvale, this project strengthens community connections and supports participation in local life." – Johnny Strilaeff, President and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust
