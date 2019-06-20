Canada Announces New National Historic Designations

OTTAWA, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's national historic people, places, and events reflect the rich and varied heritage of our country and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history.

Yesterday, the designation of six new persons and places of national significance were announced at an event celebrating the centennial of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, which has been helping Canadians understand our history since 1919.

These new designations, which honour diverse aspects of Canada's history and commemorate Indigenous, education, publishing, military, and architectural history, include:

Francis Pegahmagabow National Historic Person (1889-1952): A recognized Canadian war hero who, facing discrimination and strict regulation under the Indian Act, became a political leader in Wasauksing First Nation and later led a national fight for treaty rights in the face of restrictions placed upon First Nations.

A recognized Canadian war hero who, facing discrimination and strict regulation under the Indian Act, became a political leader in Wasauksing First Nation and later led a national fight for treaty rights in the face of restrictions placed upon First Nations. Ludger Duvernay National Historic Person (1799-1852): This printer-publisher was a key figure in the political and intellectual life of Lower Canada . He was also directly involved in reviving Saint-Jean-Baptiste celebrations.

This printer-publisher was a key figure in the political and intellectual life of . He was also directly involved in reviving celebrations. Onondeyoh ( Frederick Ogilvie Loft ) National Historic Person (1861-1934): An advocate against residential schools and a supporter of other reforms, who, after serving in the First World War, founded the League of Indians of Canada in 1919. This was the first pan-Canadian Indigenous political organization and laid the foundation for 20th century Indigenous political activism.

An advocate against residential schools and a supporter of other reforms, who, after serving in the First World War, founded the League of Indians of in 1919. This was the first pan-Canadian Indigenous political organization and laid the foundation for 20th century Indigenous political activism. de Gannes-Cosby House National Historic Site ( Nova Scotia ): Built in 1708, this rare surviving example of a pre-expulsion Acadian residence bears witness to both French and British rule, illustrating the type of house built and lived in by the colonial officer class in the early years of settlement.

Built in 1708, this rare surviving example of a pre-expulsion Acadian residence bears witness to both French and British rule, illustrating the type of house built and lived in by the colonial officer class in the early years of settlement. Miner's Union Hall National Historic Site ( British Columbia ): Built in 1898, this late-Victorian Gothic Revival style hall is the site of the first union local in the mining sector in British Columbia . This union led the fight for fair and safe working conditions which eventually produced legislation guaranteeing an eight-hour work day for miners in the province.

Built in 1898, this late-Victorian Gothic Revival style hall is the site of the first union local in the mining sector in . This union led the fight for fair and safe working conditions which eventually produced legislation guaranteeing an eight-hour work day for miners in the province. Vancouver Japanese Language School National Historic Site ( British Columbia ): Built in 1928, this was the first and largest Japanese language school in Canada. When the Second World War began, Japanese Canadian-owned properties, including this school, were confiscated by the federal government and Japanese Canadians were forcibly relocated. The Vancouver Japanese Language School is one of the few known properties to have been returned to its owners after the period of internment.

Additionally, the 1992 designation of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror National Historic Site was expanded to include the significant role Inuit played in the search for missing expedition members during the 19th century, and the ultimate discoveries of the shipwrecks in 2014 and 2016.

Recently, the Government of Canada announced the introduction of Parks Canada's new Framework for History and Commemoration. The Framework provides direction for Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monument Board of Canada (HSMBC) on the designation of persons, places, and events of national historic significance based on four new strategic priorities, which are reflected in several of the new designations:

History of Indigenous peoples,

Environmental History,

Diversity, and

Canada and the World.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, Canadians are encouraged to visit Canada's network of national historic sites to learn more about the people, places, and events that have helped shape our country's history. From lighthouses to battlefields, historic neighbourhoods to contributions and traditions of Indigenous peoples, Canada has an amazing array of places and stories to discover.

