OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - On May 31, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced changes to Express Entry through category-based selection. These changes will help address labour shortages and support economic goals by inviting candidates with specific work experience or French language ability to apply for permanent residence.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that the first round of invitations for transport occupations through category-based selection in Express Entry will occur this week. This focus on candidates with experience in the transport sector—including commercial truck drivers, pilots and aircraft assembly workers—will help the sector attract the skilled talent it needs across the country.

Canada's Express Entry system is now tailored to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for individuals with expertise in critical fields. By prioritizing the invitation of skilled newcomers with work experience in transport occupations, Canada aims to meet the increasing demand for talent and fill key positions that contribute to the nation's economic growth and advancement.

Through category-based selection, Canada reaffirms its commitment to attract top global talent and help meet the need for transport workers to support the economy. These category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year, alongside general and program-specific invitation rounds.

"As Canada grows its economy, we're committed to improving transport and infrastructure to ensure the safe and efficient movement of goods and passengers across the country. Category-based selection helps us invite newcomers with experience in transport occupations to fill significant labour gaps and ensure the future success of the Canadian transport sector. I look forward to welcoming more skilled workers to our country, as their knowledge and expertise are invaluable, to meet our labour market needs."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"The transportation sector is crucial to our economy, and if we want to keep things moving, we need to invest in the people that move travellers and transport our goods. With this new initiative, we are helping address a critical skills shortage while also attracting new, talented people to communities across Canada. Truck drivers, pilots, aviation mechanical engineers and seafarers play a critical role in our economy and Canadians' lives. Filling vacancies in these professions will boost economic growth and create stronger and more resilient supply chains."

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport

