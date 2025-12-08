TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - In support of the Budget 2025 commitment to fill critical labour gaps with high-skilled talent, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Maggie Chi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, today announced new measures to support Canada's health care system by making the path to permanent residence simpler for international doctors.

As part of these measures, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will create a new Express Entry category for international doctors with at least one year of Canadian work experience in an eligible occupation, gained within the last three years. These doctors are already working in Canada on a temporary basis, helping patients and contributing to our health care system. We're giving these doctors a clear pathway to permanent residence in Canada to fill critical health workforce gaps, while helping support reliable care and a stable health system for Canadians. Invitations to apply for the new Express Entry category will be issued in early 2026.

The Government of Canada will reserve 5,000 federal admission spaces for provinces and territories to nominate licensed doctors with job offers. These spaces are in addition to the annual Provincial Nominee Program allocations. Doctors who are nominated will receive expedited 14-day work permit processing, allowing them to work while awaiting permanent residence.

These measures also support our broader International Talent Attraction Strategy, which aims to strengthen the jobs and industries that drive our economy and communities, while helping restore balance and long-term sustainability in our immigration system.

''Canada's new government has a mandate to build a strong economy by attracting top global talent and filling critical labour shortages. This dedicated Express Entry category, along with the reserved federal admission spaces for provinces and territories will help bring in and keep practice-ready doctors, so people across Canada can get the care they need."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

''Attracting skilled health professionals is essential to addressing Canada's health workforce shortages. Increasing the number of qualified physicians with the expertise our health care system needs will ensure people across the country receive timely, high-quality care. By working closely with provinces and territories, we are tackling workforce challenges and strengthening the health care system so Canadians receive the care they need, when they need it.''

– Maggie Chi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health

''By creating a pathway to permanent residence for doctors here on temporary visas, we create a stronger health workforce, staffing gaps begin to close, and patient care benefits from diverse voices and experiences. Today's announcement is a step in the right direction.''

– Dr. Margot Burnell, President of the Canadian Medical Association

