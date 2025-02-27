OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Immigration is essential to supporting Canada's economic growth. As labour requirements in key sectors continue to evolve, it's important that Canada's immigration system is nimble and responsive to our country's needs.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship announced the 2025 Express Entry categories, which include a new education category, to align the selection of federal economic immigrants with Canada's long-term labour shortages.

For 2025, the focus of the federal economic class draws will be to invite candidates with experience working in Canada (Canadian Experience Class) to apply for permanent residence.

Additionally, to meet Francophone immigration targets and meet the acute needs in health, trades and education, IRCC will conduct category-based invitation rounds in the following categories:

strong French language skills, or

work experience in the following fields: health care and social services, such as family physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, psychologists and chiropractors trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and contractors education, such as teachers, child care educators and instructors of persons with disabilities



As Canada makes adjustments to achieve well-managed, sustainable growth and economic prosperity for the long term, IRCC continues to focus economic immigrant selection efforts on priority sectors, such as health care, construction and education. This allows us to issue invitations to apply to prospective permanent residents who have specific skills, training or language abilities in order to bring those in-demand professionals to Canada.

IRCC will also continue to support economic growth through Francophone immigration outside Quebec by prioritizing candidates with strong French language proficiency in Express Entry. This reaffirms the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting and fostering the economic vitality of Francophone communities outside Quebec.

These priorities maintain the focus on bringing in skilled workers with the potential to integrate and contribute to Canada's future, including by transitioning more temporary residents to permanent residence.

Quote

"Canada's Express Entry system is evolving to meet the country's changing needs. By addressing labour shortages, strengthening our economy and increasing Francophone immigration, we are building a more dynamic workforce with workers and professionals from in-demand fields. Our approach ensures immigration remains a key driver of Canada's growth, helping businesses thrive while supporting communities across the country."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts:

Immigration accounts for almost 100% of Canada's labour force growth, helping to address labour shortages in key sectors.

labour force growth, helping to address labour shortages in key sectors. Express Entry is Canada's flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program.

flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program. From 2018 to 2024, admissions under the Federal Skilled Worker Program and the Canadian Experience Class accounted for approximately 48% of overall French‑speaking immigrant admissions outside Quebec , and approximately 64% of French-speaking economic immigrant admissions outside of Quebec . ( Note: Data are preliminary estimates and subject to change.)

, and approximately 64% of French-speaking economic immigrant admissions outside of . ( Data are preliminary estimates and subject to change.) In June 2022 , the Government of Canada made changes to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to allow for the selection of immigrants based on key attributes that support economic priorities, such as specific work experience or knowledge of French.

