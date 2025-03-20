OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Francophone immigration plays a crucial role in growing the Canadian economy, in promoting the vitality of Francophone minority communities and in meeting labour needs across the country.

On this International Francophonie Day, the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced $9.3 million of funding for 12 new projects aimed at supporting the economic development and demographic growth of Francophone minority communities.

Reporting to the Centre for Innovation in Francophone Immigration, these projects are financed through the Francophone Immigration Support Program. They aim to promote Francophone minority communities, the recruitment and selection of French-speaking applicants, as well as the support of these applicants towards permanent residence.

Some of these projects also contribute to the collection and analysis of evidence to establish concrete actions to reduce the barriers to Francophone immigration.

As part of the 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan, we will continue to increase our targets for French-speaking permanent residents outside Quebec, bringing them to 8.5% in 2025, 9.5% in 2026, and 10% in 2027. We are proud that, in 2024, we exceeded our ambitious target of 1.21%, reaching 7.21% of admissions of French-speaking permanent residents outside Quebec. The higher targets demonstrate the government's ongoing commitment to supporting Francophone immigration.

"On this International Francophonie Day, I am pleased to announce concrete investments for the growth of Francophone communities. By continuing our efforts, we will ensure the future and sustainability of our cultural and linguistic landscape, which defines our country's identity."

– The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

The Centre for Innovation in Francophone Immigration (CIFI) has the national mandate to integrate the Francophone perspective into immigration programs, promote these programs to Francophone employers and stakeholders, and make these programs more accessible in order to improve the selection and admission of Francophone applicants. The CIFI web page will provide more information on the funding and details of each of the 12 projects.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration includes over $137 million in federal investments to implement all the measures dedicated to Francophone immigration. Several initiatives are being implemented to facilitate the integration of Francophone immigrants.

