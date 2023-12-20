NEPEAN, ON, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - In the current global environment, Canada needs a modern, adaptable army that can meet security challenges of today and tomorrow. We are making the necessary investments to provide Canadian Army members with the tools that they need to do their jobs, while ensuring that these investments create jobs and growth for Canadians.

Today, Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence, announced a major investment in the Canadian Army. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

The ministers announced that the Government of Canada has awarded 4 contracts, with a combined estimated value of $1.68 billion (including taxes), to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada. The contracts will provide support for the Land Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (LC4ISR) system.

The Canadian Army requires modern LC4ISR technology to enable commanders to make real-time operational decisions, both at home and abroad. LC4ISR is a fully integrated tactical network composed of computers, sensors, telecommunications equipment, hardware, firmware, and software elements that provides commanders with the information and information services required to make effective and timely Command and Control decisions about their operations and missions.

This technology enables the Canadian Army to:

plan and direct operations

manage operational information

achieve situational awareness

exchange information

In particular, the LC4ISR capability enables communication, networking and combat information management for subsystems that are part of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) vehicles, platform-based weapon systems and individual integrated soldier system equipment. This capability will help ensure that the CAF can continue to defend Canada and North America, while contributing to the security of Canada's allies and to allied coalitions' operations abroad.

The 4 contracts awarded are:

System of Systems Engineering and Integration Sustainment Services Contract

Core Network Sustainment Services Contract

Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) Sustainment Services Contract

Applications Sustainment Services Contract

Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy applies to the LC4ISR project, which will ensure that General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada will provide meaningful business activities and targeted investments to support the Canadian defence sector.

Together, these contracts have the potential to create and maintain nearly 2,400 highly skilled jobs annually in Ottawa, in Calgary and across the country, and to contribute close to $260 million annually to gross domestic product, further contributing to the growth and competitiveness of Canada's defence industry.

Quotes

"Members of the Canadian Armed Forces carry out important missions on behalf of all Canadians and require the latest technologies to better understand their operating environment and to detect incoming threats. These contracts are another example of how our government is supporting the operations of the Canadian Armed Forces, while bringing highly skilled jobs and fostering economic benefits to Canadians."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"This year, we have made tangible progress on several major procurements for the Canadian Armed Forces, from the procurement of over 100 new aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force, to new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships being delivered to the Royal Canadian Navy. As we wrap up 2023, this announcement is good news for the Canadian Army and is another milestone in our work to modernize and recapitalize Canada's military."

The Honourable Bill Blair

Minister of National Defence

"Our government will ensure that Canadians across the country will directly benefit from this procurement. It will not only create highly skilled jobs, but also further contribute to the growth and competitiveness of Canada's defence industry as General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada makes strategic investments to support the sector."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This investment represents hundreds of new jobs and will boost the local economy, while also improving the capabilities of the Canadian Army. This is good news for members of the Armed Forces, and for skilled workers in Kanata–Carleton and across the region."

The Honourable Jenna Sudds

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Kanata–Carleton

"Canada is making significant strides to modernize our Armed Forces, and provide our troops with the tools that they need to do their jobs. Today's announcement is great news for the Canadian Army, which will benefit from a reliable LC4ISR capability for the next decade and a half thanks to this contract. This is also great news for the defence industry in Ottawa and across Canada – as this investment will support thousands of jobs."

Marie-France Lalonde

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence

"The investments we are making in advanced technologies, like LC4ISR technology, which is a fully integrated tactical network composed of computers, sensors, telecommunications equipment, hardware, firmware, and software elements, not only modernize our armed forces and help them defend both here at home and abroad, but they also contribute to economic development. Investments in advanced technologies like these, in all sectors, are key for keeping Canada at the front in a growing global knowledge-based economy, and they also create and maintain high-quality advanced technology jobs."

Chandra Arya

Member of Parliament for Nepean

"Even the best trained and best equipped soldiers cannot win if the decision-action cycle is too slow. These long-term in-service support contracts are a key step in digitizing our Command and Control processes. These contracts will increase our lethality by giving us the ability to act quickly and win alongside our rapidly digitizing NATO partners."

Lieutenant-General J.J.M.J. Paul

Commander, Canadian Army

Quick facts

The CAF's LC4ISR capability will provide a consolidated, secure network of tactical communications systems through which the data needed to plan, direct and control tactical land operations is communicated, stored, processed and displayed.

All 4 contracts were awarded following 4 separate competitive, open, fair and transparent procurement processes. They are: System of Systems Engineering and Integration Sustainment Services Contract for an estimated total of $713,383,196 (including taxes) Core Network Sustainment Services Contract for an estimated total of $455,390,269 (including taxes) Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) Sustainment Services Contract for an estimated total of $210,044,296 (including taxes) Applications Sustainment Services Contract for an estimated total of $300,639,941 (including taxes)



