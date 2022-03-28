Canada and the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke move forward on new multi-use cultural space

Support line for those affected by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people

For immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. You can also access long-term health support services such as mental health counselling, community-based emotional support, cultural services, and some travel costs to see Elders and traditional healers.

MOHAWK TERRITORY OF KAHNAWAKE, QC, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown−Indigenous Relations, and Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer announced funding for the construction of a new cultural centre, museum and theatre. The funding provided through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program will help the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke establish this cultural space and multi-purpose building within their community. The new cultural centre will serve as a safe space for community members to share traditional knowledge and culture through a variety of programs, including language revitalization, where Mohawk language speakers will mentor new learners.

The need for safe, culturally relevant spaces was identified in the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which called for all Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people to be provided with barrier-free, permanent and meaningful access to their cultures and languages. Indigenous groups have also expressed the need for these spaces as a key component to move forward on self-determination.

Budget 2021 announced $108.8 million over two years for the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program. This investment is part of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, the Government of Canada's contribution to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Girls, Women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan.

The Government of Canada remains committed to ending gender-based violence and advancing reconciliation in partnership with Indigenous Peoples across Canada.

Quotes

"This is another meaningful step in responding to the MMIWG Calls for Justice, which call upon all governments to prioritize safe and meaningful access to culture and languages for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Through the construction of a new cultural centre, museum and theatre, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke will create an inclusive and safe cultural space to continue the work of revitalizing language and culture for generations to come."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"Today's announcement couldn't have been more welcomed and better timed. We have been working very hard to see the realization of a much-needed new building to house our Language and Cultural Center, Museum and Theatre. This funding gives us the boost we need to move forward with the next steps towards creating this central location for language, history and cultural activities. We sincerely appreciate Canada's contribution to this project, which we see as one of the most significant in recent history."

Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer

Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke

Quick facts

Through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program, Crown−Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada is allocating $16 million to contribute to the construction of a new cultural centre, museum and theatre.

to contribute to the construction of a new cultural centre, museum and theatre. The Government of Canada continues to work with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors and communities across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan.

continues to work with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors and communities across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan. The Federal Pathway is the Government of Canada's contribution to the National Action Plan and outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

contribution to the National Action Plan and outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The National Action Plan was co-developed by:

the National Family and Survivor Circle;



representatives of First Nations, Inuit, Métis and Indigenous grassroots organizations;



Indigenous, provincial and territorial governments; and



Indigenous urban and 2SLGBTQQIA+ leaders.

