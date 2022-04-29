Canada and the Government of Quebec invest in climate action project by Ciment Québec

SAINT-BASILE, QC, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are calling for ambitious climate action that keeps our air clean while building a strong economy for today and tomorrow alike. Through initiatives like the Low Carbon Economy Fund, the Government of Canada is continuing to work with partners across the country to cut pollution and build strong, resilient communities, while creating good jobs and growing a sustainable, clean economy.

Today, the Government of Canada announced an investment of up to $17.5 million from the federal Low Carbon Economy Fund and $28.5 million from the Government of Quebec to support Ciment Québec under the EcoPerformance program. This project will reduce emissions by installing a new energy-efficient cement grinding workshop at the Saint-Basile cement plant.

The federal funding comes from the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, which invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution and supports industries to put in place clean technologies that will help them be more efficient and innovative.

Investments in climate action initiatives like this reaffirm the Government of Canada's commitment to build a clean economy, fight climate change, and create good-paying jobs for Canadians. That is why, through Budget 2022 and Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, Canada has committed to expanding the Low Carbon Economy Fund over seven years with a $2.2 billion renewal.

Quotes

"Organizations across Canada like Ciment Québec are confronting the climate crisis head-on, finding ways of managing the risks it poses to our health, economy, security, and biodiversity. Through the Low Carbon Economy Fund, our government partners with climate leaders nationwide—and will continue to do so through a renewed commitment of $2.2 billion, an important part of Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. Bravo to the leadership shown by the Government of Quebec for helping to reduce polluting emissions and build resilient communities."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plan and will help Canada achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Government of Canada committed an additional $2.2 billion to the Low Carbon Economy Fund through Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan and Budget 2022.

committed an additional to the Low Carbon Economy Fund through 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan and Budget 2022. The enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund will support climate action by Indigenous Peoples with a new $180-million Indigenous Leadership Fund. This will support clean energy and energy efficiency projects led by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities and organizations.

