OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Strong partnerships between countries strengthen international and national security, border security measures, and public safety.

Today, the Government of Canada and the European Union (EU) announced the signing of the Agreement on the Transfer and Processing of Passenger Name Record (PNR) Data. The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, was joined by EU Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson for the official signing of the agreement in Italy on the margins of the G7 Interior Minister's Meeting.

This new agreement forms a legal basis for the transfer and use of PNR data from flights departing from the EU, and strengthens law enforcement cooperation between Canada and EU partners.

PNR data is essential in helping the CBSA risk-assess travellers before their arrival in Canada to identify potential security threats. The data, which includes information such as number of bags, payment method, seat selection, and frequent flyer numbers, is collected by air carriers and is provided to the CBSA to conduct pre-arrival risk assessments. This helps identify travellers who may be involved in terrorism or serious transnational crime. This exchange of information contributes to the security of the North American perimeter and our national security.

Strong privacy protections for passengers are a key element of this agreement with the EU, which ensures that personal information is safeguarded and only used or disclosed where relevant to protect national security and public safety.

"Canada and the European Union are committed to enhancing the security and efficiency of our border services through the collection and use of Passenger Name Record data. This agreement advances our efforts in preventing transnational crime and combatting terrorism while respecting the privacy and the rights and freedoms of travellers."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

The conclusion of the negotiations of a Canada-EU Passenger Name Record Data Agreement was announced by the Prime Minister on November 24, 2023 .

. The United Nations and International Civil Aviation Organization recognize the use of PNR data as an important tool for the pre-arrival security screening of passengers for threats related to transnational organized crime and terrorism.

The use or retention of PNR data by the CBSA and all data collected is subject to privacy requirements found in Canada's Privacy Act and related laws, including the Customs Act, the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, and associated regulations.

