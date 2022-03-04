Canada and the Alexander First Nation reach settlement agreement on Trust Account Claim

ALEXANDER FIRST NATION, TREATY SIX TERRITORY, AB, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Chief George Arcand Jr. and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced that the Alexander First Nation and the Government of Canada have reached a settlement on the First Nation's Trust Account Claim. This settlement resolves a historical grievance for the community and will rebuild trust between Canada and the Alexander First Nation.

The specific claim concerns Canada's management of the Alexander First Nation's trust accounts – including certain expenditures made from those accounts, dating between 1905 to 1950. The Government of Canada failed to manage some of these expenditures which were, upon review, found to be incorrect and are now being compensated to the First Nation. In the settlement agreement, Canada will provide $7,470,269 in compensation to the Alexander First Nation.

Honouring Canada's legal obligations to Indigenous Peoples and working to renew Government-to-Government relationships is key to advancing reconciliation in Canada.

Quotes

"With this settlement agreement, we acknowledge Canada's role in this historical grievance. We will continue working together, building trust and working with Alexander First Nation for a better tomorrow. Thank you to Chief George Arcand Jr. on this historic milestone!"

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"The Alexander First Nation commends Canada for their commitment to rectifying historic wrongs, including on our Trust Accounting Claim, and we look forward to advancing our relationship in a mutually respectful way as was intended under our sacred Treaty 6."

Chief George Arcand Jr.

Alexander First Nation

Quick Facts

Alexander First Nation filed its claim with the Federal Court in 2002, alleging Canada's failure to properly manage the First Nation's trust accounts.

failure to properly manage the First Nation's trust accounts. In May 2013 , the Alexander First Nation filed the claim with the Specific Claims Tribunal.

, the Alexander First Nation filed the claim with the Specific Claims Tribunal. Canada presented an offer to settle the claim on January 15, 2021 .

presented an offer to settle the claim on . On December 13, 2021 , the Alexander First Nation held a ratification vote and 92.5 per cent of those who voted, voted in favour of the settlement.

, the Alexander First Nation held a ratification vote and 92.5 per cent of those who voted, voted in favour of the settlement. Canada approved the final settlement on February 11, 2022 .

Associated links

Alexander First Nation

Specific Claims Policy

