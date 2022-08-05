PAQTNKEK MI'KMAW NATION, NS, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Tma Francis and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced that Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation and the Government of Canada have reached an agreement to settle Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation's Highway Right of Way Specific Claim.

This longstanding historical grievance involves a right of way granted to the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation for over 19 acres of Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation reserve land for the construction of the Trans-Canada Highway in the 1960s. The right of way was granted without consulting the Nation and severely diminished access to their remaining reserve lands.

Through dialogue and negotiation, Canada and Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation reached a settlement of $1,280,951 in compensation. The Government of Canada is committed to renewing relationships and rebuilding trust with Indigenous Peoples by addressing historical wrongs, like the Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation's Highway Right-of-Way Specific Claim.

Quotes

"Our community has been working diligently to resolve this land issue and after thorough discussions with the Government of Canada we were able to come to a resolution. The land that was taken from our community without any agreements in place had created a negative impact on our culture, traditional resources and spiritual beliefs. Council wants the public to understand that this settlement is a true step towards reconciliation. We will continue to work with the Government of Canada to strengthen our relationship."

Chief Tma Francis,

Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation

"The resolution of this claim signifies an important step in Canada's relationship with the people of Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation. This negotiated settlement was made possible through the leadership of Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation and their dedication to the resolution of this longstanding claim. We look forward to continuing this partnership with Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation and rebuilding trust."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation is located 24 kilometers east of Antigonish, Nova Scotia , and has a total population of 600 living both on and off reserve.

, and has a total population of 600 living both on and off reserve. Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation originally filed its specific claim in 1973. It was not initially accepted for negotiation, and was the subject of litigation in the 1990s, before returning to specific claims negotiations in 2008.

The settlement agreement was ratified by Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation on February 22, 2022 , and signed by Minister Miller on May 25, 2022 , formally resolving the specific claim.

, and signed by Minister Miller on , formally resolving the specific claim. Since the Specific Claims Program began in 1973, a total of 610 specific claims have been settled through negotiations.

