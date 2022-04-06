Today, Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing -Timiskaming, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Vic Fedeli, Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing, on behalf of the Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced almost $1.6 million to help build 25 new affordable homes for seniors in Powassan.

Located at 175 Big Bend Avenue and operated by the Non-Profit Organization for Almaguin Housing Inc. (NOAH), this funding will support the creation of 25 affordable bachelor apartments in this three-storey building. Units will include accessibility features such as walk-in showers with built-in seats and "elevator" shower heads. The apartments will also be air conditioned and include a full kitchen with appliances.

The Powassan Medical Centre is nearby, as are pharmacies, shopping, a public library, sports complex and curling club. It's also a short walk to the Powassan Mountain Conservation Area where there are trails, low impact recreational opportunities and spectacular scenic vistas.

Funding for this project is being delivered through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative, which are joint programs by the federal and provincial governments.

"Seniors deserve to retire safely and with dignity, and that is why our Government is committed to investing in affordable housing here in Powassan and across Canada. By partnering with the province, we are providing a helping hand for individuals and families in need. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government continues to create more affordable homes that meet the needs of seniors in Powassan. This is the National Housing Strategy at work."– Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing -Timiskaming

"The shortage of housing supply impacts all Ontarians, no matter your background or budget. Our government will continue to collaborate with all levels of government to increase the supply of all types of homes for all types of Ontarians and leverage innovative approaches to build homes faster. These homes will provide 25 Powassan seniors with homes that meet their needs and budget." – The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in challenges and obstacles for seniors across Northern Ontario and supporting our most vulnerable has never been more important. It's encouraging to see all levels of government work together to create much-needed affordable housing for seniors in Powassan." – Vic Fedeli, Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing

The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.





The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. It will help to increase affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of affordable and social housing stock. It provides cost-matched funding to service managers and Indigenous program administrators.





COCHI and OPHI are programs under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $5.75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing, support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing.





to protect, renew and expand community housing, support priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will create 160,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units.





is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will create 160,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units. To address increased demand for housing supports during COVID-19, the province has provided over $1 billion of support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, to help municipal service managers and Indigenous program administrators create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This is one of the biggest investments made in supportive housing and homelessness supports in the province's history. The District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board has been allocated over $3.9 million through this fund. The Social Services Relief Fund is funded in part through the joint federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement.





of support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, to help municipal service managers and Indigenous program administrators create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This is one of the biggest investments made in supportive housing and homelessness supports in the province's history. The District of Social Services Administration Board has been allocated over through this fund. The Social Services Relief Fund is funded in part through the joint federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement. Ontario allocated over $3 billion combined in 2020-21 and 2021-22 as part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19 to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes the Social Services Relief Fund.





allocated over combined in 2020-21 and 2021-22 as part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19 to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes the Social Services Relief Fund. In the 2021 budget, the Ontario government released $175 million for mental health and addictions services and supports, building on prior year investments of $176 million announced in October 2020 , and $174 million in Budget 2019.

