MARKSTAY-WARREN, ON, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural and northern Ontario municipalities and help them strengthen their local economies.

Today, Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Canada's Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, announced funding for eight road and bridge projects in Northern Ontario. They were joined by his Worship, Stephen Salonin, Mayor of the Municipality of Markstay-Warren.

These projects will improve various streets, roads, and a bridge. In Markstay-Warren, $4.4 million in federal and provincial funding is being invested in resurfacing, improvements to shoulders and drainage, and the replacement of driveway culverts for approximately 5.5 kilometers of streets. The project will improve road safety and reliability.

In Wasauksing First Nation - Parry Island, the reconstruction of about 16 kilometres of Wawbawzee Road will improve access to the First Nation territory for residents, visitors and emergency vehicles, year-round.

In addition, the reconstruction of the Krugerdorf Bridge will replace the current 3-span, 60 metre bridge with a shorter span, improving drainage and the roadway. The new bridge will be safer and more reliable for residents of the Township of Chamberlain.

The Government of Canada is investing over $16.7 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $8.3 million for these important infrastructure projects in these communities, while municipalities are contributing over $2.7 million towards the projects and the Wasauksing First Nation is contributing $330,215 towards its project.

The governments of Canada and Ontario are working in collaboration with their partners to support jobs, improve communities and build confidence as we safely and sustainably restore economic growth.

"Rural and Northern communities like Nickel Belt – Greater Sudbury depend on reliable infrastructure to ensure their communities are well positioned for economic and social vitality. It's important to continue collaborating and engaging directly with municipalities like Markstay-Warren in order to keep advocating for their infrastructure priorities. During these unprecedented times, this $2.8 million investment will go directly to Markstay-Warren, and will help create well-paying jobs during the construction phase of the projects, and will have an enduring positive effect on this community for many years to come!"

Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Canada's Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"This is a great day for local infrastructure in Northern, Central and Eastern Ontario. Today, eight local communities are gaining federal funding that Ontario nominated last year in support of our municipalities. We look forward to seeing shovels in the ground and construction underway to support these community projects, economic development and create jobs."

The Honourable John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Member of Provincial Parliament for Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"This infrastructure upgrade of the village of Markstay comes at a critical stage in the development of Markstay-Warren and could not have been implemented without this very generous infrastructure funding. On behalf of all of our Council and residents, I would like to thank both our Federal and Provincial governments for their continued support for our community, with over $4.4 million funding."

His Worship Stephen Salonin, Mayor of the Municipality of Markstay-Warren

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $2.5 billion in infrastructure under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

, the Government of has invested more than in infrastructure under the Investing in infrastructure plan. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work. Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On July 9, 2020 , Ontario launched the $150-million Improving Connectivity for Ontario program to fund broadband and cellular infrastructure projects where there is a need for better service. This is part of the province's $315 million initiative Up to Speed: Ontario's Broadband and Cellular Action Plan.

Canada and Ontario invest in roads and bridges for rural communities in Northern, Central and Eastern Ontario

Joint federal, provincial, as well as municipal and First Nation funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support eight road and bridge projects in Northern, Central and Eastern Ontario. These investments will strengthen rural communities and support economic growth.

The Government of Canada is investing over $16.7 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $8.3 million and municipalities and a First Nation are contributing over $3 million towards the projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal

/Other Funding Markstay Streets Revitalization Municipality of Markstay-Warren The project consists of the resurfacing, improved shoulders, ditching, drainage, and replacement of driveway culverts of approximately 5.5 kilometres of contiguous streets. This project will improve traffic safety and drainage, and create safer walking surfaces for pedestrians. $2,833,200 $1,573,843 $314,957 Wawbawzee Road Reconstruction Wasauksing First Nation - Parry Island The project will reconstruct approximately 16 kilometers of Wawbawzee Road. The work will include road realignment, installation of culverts and proper shoulders, improved ditching and drainage, and paving. The project will improve road safety, community access and support faster emergency response. $3,713,063 $907,472 $330,215 Reconstruction of Ogemawahj Road Township of Georgian Bay The project is for the reconstruction of approximately 1.9 kilometres of Ogemawahj Road between Twelve Mile Bay Road and Kings Bay Marina. The work includes: upgrading and raising the road base; replacing culverts; road resurfacing; and installing approximately 225 metres of guard rail. $424,216 $235,652 $47,159 Dillon Road Improvements Township of Carling The project will reconstruct approximately 9.5 kilometres of Dillon Road. The work includes re-aligning certain sections, tree clearing, and widening rock cuts to improve sight lines, and asphalt resurfacing. The project will improve road safety and reliability, facilitate active transportation, reduce lifecycle costs and service interruptions, extend the asset life, and improve access to the Dillon Cove public boat launch. $2,109,330 $1,171,733 $234,487 Reconstruction of the Krugerdorf Bridge Township of Chamberlain The project will reconstruct the Krugerdorf Bridge. The project scope includes removal of the existing bridge, road grade adjustments, enhancements to the abutments, and installation of a 40m single-span modular bridge with steel beam guiderail. Overall, the project contributes to improved and more reliable road infrastructure in the Township of Chamberlain. $2,748,851 $1,526,986 $305,581 Reconstruction of a Section of Pembroke Street West City of Pembroke The project is for the reconstruction of approximately 3 kilometres of Pembroke Street West from Christie Street West to the city limits. The work includes: removal and replacement of asphalt and gutters; installation, widening and reconstruction of paved shoulders and boulevards; repair of concrete sidewalks; upgrading of traffic signals; and relocation of utility poles. The project aims to improve safety and road conditions for all road users, which may include vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. $1,968,741 $1,312,363 $1,065,877 Rehabilitation of Fourth Chute Road in Bonnechere Valley Township of Bonnechere Valley The project consists of rehabilitating 8 kilometres of Fourth Chute Road. The project scope includes road widening; asphalt paving; addition of a gravel shoulder; andditching work to improve drainage. The project aims to improve safety and usability for local traffic; extend the life of the asset and reduce service interruptions; and promote safe, active transportation. $1,070,158 $594,473 $320,502 Larder Lake Road Reconstruction Township of Larder Lake Approximately 1.7 kilometres of Godfrey Street, Commissioner Street, Fourth Avenue, and Ninth Avenue will be upgraded, which will involve replacing 12 culverts and asphalt resurfacing. The project will result in safer roads for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, as well as improved and more reliable road infrastructure. $1,880,780 $1,044,773 $428,216

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for these projects, which are 60% and 33.33% respectively for projects in municipalities with populations below 5,000, and 50% and 33.33% respectively for municipalities with populations above 5,000, consistent with the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. The federal government is also providing the maximum share of eligible costs for the First Nations project, which is 75%.

Contributions from municipalities and First Nations may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs).

