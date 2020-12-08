MUNICIPALITY OF TWEED, ON, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario. That's why they're taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, and support the creation of good middle-class jobs.

Today, Neil Ellis, Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Daryl Kramp, Member of Provincial Parliament for Hastings—Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Her Worship Jo-Anne Albert, Mayor of Tweed, announced funding for upgrades to the Tweed wastewater lagoon system.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.1 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $939,466 and the Municipality of Tweed is contributing over $3.3 million.

The project involves replacing an existing drainage ditch with 1,100 metres of new covered pipe, creating an additional 2.8 hectares of wastewater storage, and upgrading the lagoon's aeration system.



These improvements will allow the community to meet current standards for wastewater treatment, and increase its capacity to accommodate future growth. The work will also reduce wastewater overflows to help keep waterways clean and protect fish habitats.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to ensure the safety and resiliency of communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quotes

"Investments in essential public infrastructure are vital to building resilient communities and supporting economic growth. Improving Tweed's wastewater treatment system will help protect the environment, meet people's needs, and support community development. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Neil Ellis, Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"There is nothing more important than our environment and ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace with its protection as our communities grow and prosper. Every corner of our two counties can affect every other corner, making this an important investment not only by and for Tweed, but also for all its neighbours in every direction. I thank Mayor Albert and Tweed for their leadership in undertaking this project and salute the timely provincial and federal support for this green project."

Daryl Kramp, Member of Provincial Parliament for Hastings—Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The Municipality of Tweed has been working for well over a decade at improving our wastewater treatment system. The Green Infrastructure Stream funding will allow us to proceed with the expansion and upgrades which will benefit all residents of the community. This funding is essential for our community to maintain our sustainability, the protection of the environment and economic and community development. We are truly thankful to the Federal and Provincial governments for partnering with us on this project."

Her Worship Jo-Anne Albert, Mayor of the Municipality of Tweed

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Canada has invested more than $8 billion in over 2,700 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the ICIP to date.

has invested more than in over 2,700 infrastructure projects across under the ICIP to date. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Ontario is investing more than $40 million and Canada is investing more than $100 million through the first intake of the ICIP's Green Infrastructure Stream.

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Government of Ontario Resources – COVID-19:

https://covid-19.ontario.ca/

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

