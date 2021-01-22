TOWN OF LATCHFORD, ON, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, promote job creation, growth and investment. Investments in Ontario's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Sudbury, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough—Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship George Lefebvre, Mayor of the Town of Latchford, announced funding for upgrades to a water pollution control plant in Latchford.

Providing communities with modern and reliable water infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. To that end, the Government of Canada is investing $196,784 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $163,970; the Town of Latchford is contributing $131,206.

The project will rehabilitate and upgrade a water pollution control plant in Latchford. The work includes the rehabilitation and upgrade to the plant's chlorine contact chamber to allow for the installation of an ultraviolet water disinfection system. A new building will also be constructed to house the system.

The project will improve wastewater treatment by employing environmentally-friendly methods to support year-round, continuous disinfection. The Town's capacity to treat and manage wastewater will also be increased.



All levels of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Investments in essential public infrastructure are vital to building resilient communities and supporting economic growth. Improving the Town of Latchford's wastewater treatment system will help protect the environment and support community development. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Sudbury, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm pleased that our government has partnered with the federal government and the Town of Latchford to make this joint investment of more than $491,000 to improve local water infrastructure. Ontario's contribution of nearly $164,000 will help support the much-needed improvements to local wastewater treatment."

Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough—Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"On behalf of the residents of Latchford who are privileged to avail themselves of this vital service, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to both senior levels of government for the financial assistance that they have provided to assist in realizing this essential upgrade. Their contributions greatly assist in minimizing the cost to the municipality and thence the users for this necessary improvement to our wastewater treatment system. To the governments of Canada and Ontario, your contributions are sincerely appreciated."

His Worship George Lefebvre, Mayor of the Town of Latchford

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan , the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan , the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Canada has invested $8.1 billion in over 2,750 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested in over 2,750 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Ontario is investing more than $40 million and Canada is investing more than $100 million through the first intake of the Green Infrastructure stream.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map

https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Web: Infrastructure Canada

