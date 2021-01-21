TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario. Investments in Ontario's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, Ya'ara Saks, Member of Parliament for York Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Robin Martin, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Health and Member of Provincial Parliament for Eglinton—Lawrence, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto, announced funding for the rehabilitation of the Herbert H. Carnegie Centennial Centre.

The project involves repairs and upgrades to improve the quality, accessibility and lifespan of the arena. This includes the replacement of the existing rink slab, windows, doors, frames, flooring, Zamboni slab, millwork, benches, electrical and mechanical systems, plumbing fixtures, interior and exterior signage and security systems, as well as upgrades to washrooms and change rooms. A new elevator to the second floor of the arena will also be installed.

The project will result in improved recreation infrastructure for approximately 60,000 people annually.

Formerly known as the North York Centennial Arena, this facility was renamed in 2001 to honour the former hockey star Herbert H. Carnegie (1919-2012). Born in Toronto, Carnegie was one of the first black semi-professional hockey players in Canada. In 1954, he founded one of Canada's first hockey schools, and through his work in training young hockey players, Carnegie became a member of both the Order of Ontario and the Order of Canada.

The Government of Canada is investing $1,134,159 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $944,187, while the City of Toronto is contributing $757,051.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Investing in community, culture, and recreational infrastructure is essential to creating communities that are inclusive and sustainable. The improvements to the Herbert H. Carnegie Arena ensure the facility is more accessible to the users and visitors who enjoy sporting and social activities onsite. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Ya'ara Saks, Member of Parliament for York Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is proud to be supporting repairs and improvements to the Herbert H. Carnegie Centennial Centre with a close to $945,000 investment. More than 60,000 people use this facility every year, and I personally have fond memories of bringing my son here to play hockey as a child. I look forward to it being upgraded so it can continue to be an important community resource for future generations."

Robin Martin, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Health and Member of Provincial Parliament for Eglinton—Lawrence, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"For communities to truly thrive, we must continue to invest in them and work to build them up. The funding for the rehabilitation of the Herbert H. Carnegie Centennial Centre will extend the life of this recreational facility and will ensure that families in the neighbourhood will continue to enjoy the services they rely on. I want to thank the federal and provincial government for coming forward with this funding that will complement the efforts the city is making in creating quality recreation services for Toronto's residents."

His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto

"My father was overwhelmed with the outpouring of the community when this arena was named in his honour in 2001. We, the Carnegie family, continue to feel a sense of pride in knowing his many humanitarian contributions were valued with this lasting tribute to his memory."

Bernice Carnegie, daughter of the late Herbert H. Carnegie

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.1 billion in over 2,750 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,750 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next ten years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, and libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, and libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

