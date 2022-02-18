MIDLAND, ON, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves a roof over their heads that meets their unique needs. Thanks to investments made by the Governments of Canada and Ontario, residents of Midland will have access to more transitional, supportive housing.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Jill Dunlop, Member of Provincial Parliament for Simcoe North, on behalf of the Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced $3.6 million to help create a transitional housing project. The funding will help create 32 units and provide wraparound supports for families and individuals in Midland who are homeless or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

The new homes, located at 860 Yonge Street, will be operated by Shelter Now, a non-profit charity that supports individuals and families by providing housing, supports, connections, and opportunities in North Simcoe. The planned development would provide a mix of bachelor, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Five of the units are expected to be fully accessible. Construction started on July 30, 2021, and the complex is expected to be completed and occupied by 2023.

This funding is a joint investment by the federal and provincial governments delivered through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative.

Quotes

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Midland and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most, including those experiencing homelessness. With our partners in the province, we are providing a helping hand for individuals and families in need, because everyone deserves a safe roof over their head. Our government knows the right to adequate housing is a fundamental human right for all Canadians. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Struggling Canadians need a home that meets their needs and that they can afford. This new housing development will add 32 vitally needed affordable homes for those experiencing homelessness, allowing more families to access the housing supports they need to thrive." – Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for Newmartket–Aurora

"The shortage of housing supply impacts all Ontarians, no matter your background or budget. Our government will continue to collaborate with all levels of government to increase the supply of all types of homes for all types of Ontarians and leverage innovative approaches to build homes faster. These homes will provide 32 Midland families who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness with a safe, stable place to call home." – The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Our government knows that ensuring access to safe, stable, affordable housing is key to keeping our communities healthy, and that is why the governments of Ontario and Canada are investing $3.6 million to build supportive housing right here in Midland. These new housing units will help ensure those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless have a safe place to live and the supports they need." – Jill Dunlop, Member of Provincial Parliament for Simcoe North

These 32 new supportive housing units in Midland will significantly impact the community and will provide homes for those who need it the most. These units will provide safe spaces for people to call home while contributing positively to the community. We would like to thank the Province for investing in this important project, members of the Shelter Now Board, and our community partners and donors for helping to make it a reality." – County of Simcoe Warden, George Cornell

"We are so thankful to see our community coming together to make these units a reality. Affordable housing is a much-needed resource for those most vulnerable." – Sonia Ladouceur, Executive Director, Shelter Now



Quick Facts

The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI), is a program under the CMHC - Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that meets their needs and budget. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and to help them to become more sustainable. The CMHC -Ontario Bilateral Agreement provides more than $5.75 billion over 10 years for priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, as well as direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing.





The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will create 160,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units.





Ontario is investing over $1 billion through the Social Services Relief Fund, one of the biggest investments the province has made in affordable housing in Ontario's history, to help service managers and Indigenous program administrators support shelters, create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians affected by COVID-19, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The County of Simcoe has been allocated nearly $16 million through this fund. The Social Services Relief Fund is funded in part through the joint federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement.





As part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19, Ontario has invested over $3 billion in 2020-21 and 2021-22, including federal transfers, to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes the Social Services Relief Fund.





Ontario has provided $147 million to help expand access to the provincial mental health and addictions system in every community. This funding builds on the province's $176 million investment in the Roadmap to Wellness, a comprehensive plan to build a fully connected mental health and addictions system across the province. The County of Simcoe has received one-time funding of $124,596 as part of this investment.

Associated Links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.





authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. Ontario is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.





To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

