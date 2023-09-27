Canada and Nova Scotia announce the creation of public housing units across Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ -The Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia today announced the creation of 222 new public housing units, serving 522 families, individuals, and low income- seniors in rural and urban communities across Nova Scotia.

On behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax and the Honourable John Lohr, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced a combined $83 million housing investment for Nova Scotians.

An investment of $24.4 million from the federal government, provided through the National Housing Strategy's Canada-Nova Scotia Bilateral Agreement on Housing, will fund 80 fully barrier-free units.

The Province of Nova Scotia will provide an investment of $58.8 million for the remainder of the project.

The buildings will be energy efficient with rents geared to income (RGI) and operated by the Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency (NSPHA). The housing will be built on provincially owned land adjacent to existing public housing developments in five regions, including:

Bridgewater

Kentville

Truro

Cape Breton (multiple locations)

(multiple locations) Halifax Regional Municipality (multiple locations).

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. By partnering with the Government of Nova Scotia, we are helping Nova Scotians find an affordable place to call home." — The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities



"These 222 new public housing units will serve both the people of Halifax and Nova Scotians, province-wide. Access to affordable housing is so important and this partnership brings us closer to that goal. I am pleased to see that together with the province, we're making progress to find each Canadian a safe and affordable place to call home." — Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax

"We know many Nova Scotians are struggling to find safe and affordable housing. Increasing the supply of all types of housing is an important part of the solution. Our government is investing, innovating, and working to increase supply so more Nova Scotians can have a safe place to call home. With today's announcement, hundreds more Nova Scotians will be given that opportunity."– The Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"The growing need for deeply affordable and safe housing in Nova Scotia requires partners across sectors – non-profit, private and all orders of government – to collaborate and keep community need at its core. This historic investment by the Province in public housing is a welcome and critical step in the right direction." - Sara Napier, President and CEO, United Way Halifax



Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities. For more information on Government of Canada housing initiatives: Housing Canada

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see the affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

. For more information on Government of Canada housing initiatives: Housing Canada

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Media Contacts: Kevin Collins, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Heather Fairbairn, Municipal Affairs and Housing, Cell: 902-717-2151, Email: [email protected]