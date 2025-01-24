YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - With wildfires increasing in frequency and severity across Canada — impacting our health, economies, communities and wildlife — the Governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories are supporting Canadians whose lives and livelihoods are at stake.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, and the Honourable Jay Macdonald, Northwest Territories' Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced a joint investment of over $10.3 million over five years through the Government of Canada's Resilient Communities through FireSmart (RCF) Program.

This joint investment will support wildfire preparation through the application of FireSmart practices in the Northwest Territories. This will help prevent wildfires and mitigate their impacts at the community level.

By working together with provinces, territories, Indigenous communities and international allies, the federal government is supporting the fight against wildfires in communities across the country.

"The Government of Canada is providing provinces, territories and partners with the support they need to fight wildfires. Today's announcement with the Northwest Territories is part of our commitment to work cooperatively as we prepare to fight worsening wildfires. Through fast-flowing funding for firefighting tools, vehicles and personnel, we are helping to help communities prepare for future challenges."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canadians from coast to coast to coast have felt the effects of a changing climate. The growing intensity and speed of wildfires is one of these effects. That is why this federal government will continue to provide timely and tangible support to help communities prepare for wildfires. I am pleased that today's funding of over $10.3 million will support the efforts in the Northwest Territories in fire management for wildfire seasons to come."

Michael McLeod

Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"As we face the increasing challenges posed by wildfires, the GNWT is committed to swift, impactful action. This investment not only helps launch new programs but also strengthens our collaboration with communities in advancing effective fuel management projects. Together, we will enhance our preparedness and wildfire resilience, ensuring that the Northwest Territories is ready for emergencies."

The Honourable Jay Macdonald

Northwest Territories' Minister of Environment and Climate Change

FireSmart Canada, a national program delivered by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, empowers Canadians to increase neighborhood resilience to wildfires and minimize their negative impacts. It offers resources, programs and recommendations designed to help individuals, landscape planners, forest managers and others protect homes and communities from wildland fires.

The federal government is providing over $7.7 million , and the Government of the Northwest Territories is providing over $2.5 million through a contribution agreement under the RCF Program.

, and the Government of the is providing over through a contribution agreement under the RCF Program. Through this joint investment, the Government of the Northwest Territories is taking or has taken the following actions: Establishing a dedicated prevention and mitigation unit to drive the seven FireSmart disciplines forward year-round, including the creation of a manager position and two additional positions hired in seasonal roles over the wildfire season to support FireSmart program delivery while other practitioners are running fire operations, as well as engage with communities, Indigenous leaders, industry and the public. Launching the FireSmart Advanced Home Assessment program in the NWT for the first time. Cross-training members of 17 structural fire departments to deliver FireSmart programs in their local communities. Completed over 100 FireSmart Advanced Home Assessments in the first season of operation, spanning all five territory regions. Developed an enhanced public education program, which involved a team travelling across the territory to provide public education on FireSmart initiatives.

is taking or has taken the following actions: The Government of Canada is working with wildfire management agencies and organizations affected by wildfires to offer equipment to respond to wildland fires and to support a more sustainable approach to training, employment and all-hazards management in Indigenous communities and beyond.

is working with wildfire management agencies and organizations affected by wildfires to offer equipment to respond to wildland fires and to support a more sustainable approach to training, employment and all-hazards management in Indigenous communities and beyond. Visit Canada.ca/wildfires for a complete list of links to various federal supports for individuals impacted by wildfires.

