OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is changing rapidly. In response, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. We are building a stronger, more independent, more resilient economy – an economy built on the solid foundation of strong Canadian industries and workers, bolstered by diverse international trade partners.

That's why Canada's new government is diversifying our trade partnerships – securing more than 20 economic and security partnerships across four continents. To seize the full potential of these partnerships, Canada's new government is partnering with provinces, territories, and Indigenous governments to build new ports, highways, and trade and energy corridors at speed and scale.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, and the Premier of Manitoba, Wab Kinew, announced the new Co-operation Agreement between Manitoba and Canada on Environmental and Impact Assessment.

This agreement will bring a "one project, one review" approach to major infrastructure initiatives in Manitoba. Canada and Manitoba will implement a streamlined and flexible assessment process that minimises duplication and delivers major projects faster while reinforcing strong environmental protections and upholding the rights of Indigenous Peoples. This ensures both governments can adopt the most effective assessment process on a case-by-case basis – either by relying on Manitoba's process or by implementing a coordinated federal-provincial approach.

The new Co-operation Agreement will help accelerate major infrastructure projects across Manitoba – getting shovels in the ground faster on projects like the Port of Churchill Plus. This project would modernise the Port of Churchill by advancing potential improvements, such as an all-weather road, rail line enhancements, a new energy corridor, and strengthened marine ice-breaking capacity. Together, these upgrades would establish a reliable trade corridor in the North, enabling Canada to export more resources to European markets. In September 2025, Canada's new government referred this project to the Major Projects Office to help move it forward. Since then, the federal government has provided $500,000 to enable First Nations-led decision-making and the development of the Manitoba Crown Indigenous Corporation to help lead the project, while also working with the private sector through the MPO to explore efficient ways to move critical minerals and LNG through the port. Now, with today's Co-operation Agreement, Canada and Manitoba can pool our resources to further advance this project and unlock its full potential.

This agreement builds on the strong partnership between the governments of Canada and Manitoba – a partnership rooted in a shared mission to build big and build fast. It is the seventh impact assessment agreement Canada has reached with a province, following agreements with Alberta, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Ontario, New Brunswick, and British Columbia.

Quotes

"Today's agreement between Canada and Manitoba means shovels in the ground faster on major infrastructure projects that will transform our economy. Together, we are cutting red tape and streamlining approvals to build new trade and energy corridors that will power our industries, create thousands of high-paying Canadian careers, and expand our reach in global markets. We're building Manitoba strong to build Canada strong."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"Manitobans are excited about building up the port of Churchill to create good jobs, chart new trade routes for Canadian goods, and finally make Manitoba a 'have province.' Today marks an important step in our ongoing collaboration with the federal government to streamline regulatory processes and set the right conditions for private sector investment in our Arctic port as we continue to work with Indigenous nations, the Major Projects Office, and other stakeholders to advance the Churchill Plus project."

-- The Hon. Wab Kinew, Premier of Manitoba

"By adopting a 'one project, one review' approach, we are streamlining federal and provincial assessments under a single, coordinated process. Together, Canada and Manitoba are unlocking transformative opportunities for investment, trade, and good-paying careers that will strengthen the economy and build a stronger, more sustainable future for Manitobans and all Canadians."

-- The Hon. Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

"Today's agreement with Manitoba will help us build faster and smarter in the province I am proud to have grown up in. In Manitoba and beyond, 'one project, one review' means less duplication, more certainty, and a clearer path to unlock projects that will grow our economy, strengthen our energy security, and create good jobs."

-- The Hon. Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"This agreement demonstrates our commitment to working together for a cleaner environment and a stronger economy, ensuring that major projects move forward efficiently and responsibly – while maintaining Canada's world-leading environmental standards and upholding constitutional obligations to Indigenous Peoples."

-- The Hon. Julie Aviva Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"We are proud to announce this agreement that will allow us to move forward in developing the Port of Churchill while ensuring rigorous environmental standards and protecting the rights of Indigenous and Northern communities. This is a balanced and sustainable approach that will open opportunities to grow our economy through investment and trade and create good jobs for Manitobans while protecting Manitoba's unique lands and waters."

-- The Hon. Mike Moyes, Manitoba's Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

Today's agreement between Canada and Manitoba is the seventh of its kind, following those with Prince Edward Island, Ontario, New Brunswick, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and a previously established agreement on impact assessments with British Columbia.

Last month, Prime Minister Carney announced new projects in Canada's Arctic and Northern region being referred to the Major Projects Office, building on two previously announced tranches of projects across the country (see tranches one and two). These projects represent a combined potential investment of more than $126 billion in our economy and will create thousands of well-paying careers for Canadians.

The MPO is providing $40 million over three years to increase the capacity of Indigenous Peoples to engage early and consistently on major projects.

The Port of Churchill Plus project is part of a larger vision to unlock an Indigenous-owned energy corridor in Manitoba. This project would be developed in close cooperation with Manitoba's new Crown-Indigenous Corporation. Both the federal and provincial governments are working with the town of Churchill, Manitoba, the Arctic Gateway Group, as well as Nunavut and Inuit to advance this project.

Related product

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]