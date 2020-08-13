Canada and Manitoba Invest $3.6 Million in Housing

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and Manitoba, along with Habitat for Humanity, and Wahbung Abinoonjiiag Inc., are investing in projects that will help more Manitobans benefit from home ownership and affordable housing.

Today, Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Heather Stefanson, Manitoba Minister of Families announced that $3.6 million will be invested in the projects for Habitat for Humanity, as well as a project by Wahbung Abinoonjiiag Inc.

Habitat for Humanity Manitoba will receive $3 million to support their home building program over three years. In that time, they expect to construct up to 60 new affordable homes with this funding and additional support from other partners.

Another $600,000 from the National Housing Strategy will be used to demolish and transfer ownership of a Manitoba Housing property on Watt Street to Wahbung Abinoonjiiag Inc. The organization plans to redevelop the land into a new affordable housing project for vulnerable families at risk of homelessness or who have experienced family violence.

"It is with great pleasure that our Government, through the National Housing Strategy, is supporting organizations like Habitat for Humanity, as well as the Wahbung Abinoonjiiag Inc., with two very important projects, here in Winnipeg. It's through strong partnerships with organizations such as these, where we are better able to lift vulnerable populations of all races, age, and gender, meet their dream of home ownership and find affordable places to call home." – Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"This multi-million dollar investment will help more families have a place to call their own, where they can put down roots and thrive in our province. We are pleased to also support the future of affordable housing targeted for some of our most vulnerable people. These projects follow through on our government's commitment to continue to build strong partnerships with community-based organizations, empowering them to become housing leaders." – The Honourable Heather Stefanson Manitoba Minister for Housing

"We are truly grateful for this vote of confidence in Habitat's program, especially in this most difficult year. Our partnership with the province spans more than a decade but has never been stronger." – Sandy Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer, Habitat for Humanity Manitoba

"With financial support from the province and the National Housing Strategy, guidance and expertise of our community partners, and the wisdom of our Elders and families with lived-experience, Wahbung Abinoonjiiag is breaking ground on a transitional housing project that will ensure 24 families impacted by homelessness and family violence have a culturally safe and family-centred place to call home. This collaborative model and wrap-around approach brings community together to support community, building on the inherent strengths of our families and walking alongside them on their healing journey." - Dana Riccio-Arabe, Executive Director, Wahbung Abinoonjiiag Inc.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

