Canada and First Nations in the Prairies reach agreements on critical Agricultural Benefit claims

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains committed to honouring its Treaty obligations to First Nations through the fulfilment of Agriculture Benefits promises. These claims settlements position First Nations across the Prairies, including in rural and more remote areas, to invest in their communities and in economic development initiatives that create jobs for their members and for others, and support GDP growth.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, is pleased to announce a third wave of agricultural benefit-specific claim settlements has been reached with First Nations this fiscal year. Settlements totalling $1.23 billion have been reached, including with Kahkewistahaw First Nation (Treaty 4), Keeseekoose First Nation (Treaty 4), Little Pine First Nation (Treaty 6), Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation (Treaty 6), Montana First Nation (Treaty 6) Muskowekwan First Nation (Treaty 4), Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (Treaty 6), and Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation (Treaty 4). Each of these settlements represents an important step in an ongoing process of reciprocity and Canada's commitment to address injustices faced by First Nations.

In 2024-25, the Government of Canada settled a historic 37 agricultural benefit claims settlements worth $5.37 billion. A total of 46 claims valued at $6.25 billion have been settled under the Expedited Resolution Strategy for agricultural benefits claims in Treaties 4, 5, 6 and 10 since it was announced by the Government of Canada in 2023. This streamlined approach has meant that First Nations have settled these claims at unprecedented speed.

Specific claims are legal claims made by First Nations related to the fulfillment of historical agreements between Indigenous Peoples and the Crown. Settling these claims is the right thing to do. The settlements include compensation for agricultural benefits that Canada failed to provide under Treaties 4,5, 6 and 10. These Treaty commitments included ploughs, seeds for important crops, livestock such as cows and bulls, and other farming necessities. These agricultural benefits were meant to facilitate their economic development and food security. The fulfillment of these agreements is a reflection of the federal government's dedication to restoring fairness and working in partnership with First Nations to advance their prosperity, self-sufficiency, and overall well-being.

This announcement is part of the federal government's ongoing efforts to resolve specific claims and promote the healing and prosperity of First Nations communities. The Government of Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to work with First Nations leaders, community members, and organizations to resolve historical grievances, foster economic opportunities, and build a path toward a brighter future for all people living in Canada.

Quotes

"This settlement is about correcting the agricultural benefits injustice promised to our ancestors. Now, we can use these funds to improve the lives of our youth, adult warriors, and elders, ensuring that future generations will also benefit. Our responsibility is to plant financial seeds today that will grow into lasting support for years to come. While the fight for Treaty rights continues, this settlement is a step forward. We embrace these funds with the intent to strengthen both individuals and our collective Nation."

Chief Evan Taypotat

Kahkewistahaw First Nation

"For generations, we heard stories from our Elders about the promises made under Treaty 6—promises that were never kept. This settlement is more than just compensation; it's about finally seeing Canada recognize its obligations to our people. It means we can invest in our communities, create opportunities for our youth, and build a stronger future for the next generations. This is a moment of justice and a step forward for our Nation."

Chief Peter Beatty

Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation

"For far too long, First Nations have waited for justice. These agricultural benefit-specific claim settlements provide much-needed resources to First Nations that have been waiting for justice for far too long. It is a testament to our continued efforts to address the wrongs of the past and to ensure that Indigenous communities can thrive and benefit from the resources they are entitled to. Canada will continue to listen to and support First Nations as we work together to address past wrongs and build a better future for generations to come."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs

Quick facts

Treaty 4, also known as the Qu'Appelle Treaty, was signed on September 15, 1874 , between Queen Victoria and Indigenous Peoples. The treaty encompassed a vast area of the Canadian Prairies, including parts of Saskatchewan , Manitoba , and Alberta .

, between and Indigenous Peoples. The treaty encompassed a vast area of the Canadian Prairies, including parts of , , and . Treaty 6 is an agreement between the Crown and the Plains and Woods Cree, Assiniboine, and other band governments at Fort Carlton and Fort Pitt, representing most of the central area of the current provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta . Treaty 6 signings began on 18 August 1876 and ran until 9 September 1876 .

and . Treaty 6 signings began on and ran until . Since April 1, 2024 , a total of 65 specific claims have been resolved, resulting in nearly $6.8 billion in compensation. Over the past five years, 225 claims have been resolved, resulting in nearly $14.8 billion in compensation.

, a total of 65 specific claims have been resolved, resulting in nearly in compensation. Over the past five years, 225 claims have been resolved, resulting in nearly in compensation. Based on a study by Fiscal Realities Economists, it is estimated the annual economic impact of the $1.7 billion specific claims settlements averaged per year is nearly 7,000 jobs, $455 million in labour income, and $718 million in GDP.

