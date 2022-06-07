OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honorable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement:

"It was my great pleasure to sign the Canada-Chile MOU on Cooperation in Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment to enable our two countries to advance gender equality and women's empowerment.

The MOU seeks to establish a framework for our governments to cooperate on the advancement, design, implementation, and monitoring of public policies for the promotion of gender equality and women's empowerment as well as for developing joint programs and policies. The MOU builds on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which envisions the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.

In a special signing ceremony attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Gabriel Boric of Chile, both countries committed to working together on issues that impact gender equality including COVID-19 recovery efforts, women in positions of leadership, gender-based violence, Gender-based Analysis Plus, and Women, Peace, and Security, among other topics.

Both countries are intent on supporting each other's goals to remove socioeconomic, cultural and institutional barriers that prevent women from participating in the economy and public life."

