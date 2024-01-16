SURREY, BC, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and British Columbia along with the City of Surrey, Metro Vancouver, and Habitat Housing Society announced combined funding of over $35 million for a major rental housing project that will build 100 new homes in Surrey.

The 6-storey building is located at 13583 81st Avenue and will provide a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes for moderate and low-income households. The building will be operated by the Habitat Housing Society, and will offer on-site community services and programs delivered by Habitat's sister society, Options Community Services, for children, youth, families, new immigrants, and people with mental health and addiction challenges.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$5.9 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF),

from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), $21.2 million contribution from the provincial government, through BC Housing

contribution from the provincial government, through BC Housing $269,094.00 in waived fees from the City of Surrey

in waived fees from the $353,000.00 in waived fees from Metro Vancouver

in waived fees from Metro Vancouver $8 million in land and cash equity from Habitat Housing Society

Quotes:

"This new rental development here in Surrey is a great example of our government taking action to increase supply and strengthen this growing community. Through the AHF, we are not only housing more Canadians, but we are providing them with access to the support and services they need right where they live. I am so proud to see the work of our National Housing Strategy coming to life through projects such as this." – Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey-Newton on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Surrey and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we are able to give a helping hand to individuals in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community." - John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City

"The Government of Canada is helping to make affordable housing available in British Columbia and across the country for those who need it most. Projects like this one in Surrey demonstrate how all levels of government are collaborating with organizations to implement solutions to local housing challenges that will improve the overall well-being of residents. - Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre

"Families in Surrey need access to affordable housing and that is why we continue to make historic investments in the community. Opening the doors on these 100 brand new homes will change lives for the better. After decades of under investment in affordable housing in Surrey we continue to make record investments." –The Honourable Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing for British Columbia

"Habitat Housing Society and the City of Surrey are key partners in the work to bring this much-needed set of homes to Surrey, as we build more homes than ever before in B.C.," "Thank you to Habitat Housing Society for their work to bring 100 affordable homes, while ensuring a portion are available to people living with disabilities. I look forward to seeing the difference these homes will make in our community for years to come." – Rachna Singh, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Surrey-Green Timbers

"Creating homes to address the housing crisis is a priority and I am thrilled to see 100 new purpose-built rental homes being added to Surrey's housing stock. The City recognizes its role in expediting housing projects and that is why we were happy to waive development fees for this much-needed development. These homes will help Surrey residents thrive by creating safe, stable and affordable housing. I thank the Province, CMHC and Habitat Housing Society for their significant investments in this project." - Brenda Locke, Mayor, City of Surrey

"Metro Vancouver recognizes the critical need for affordable housing, and is pleased to have supported this outstanding project by waiving $353,000 in development cost charges. We encourage the construction of new affordable units across the region with our DCC waiver program, currently geared toward non-profits and student housing. Metro Vancouver is actively looking to expand the waiver program to better incentivize the construction of rental housing in the region." – George V. Harvie, Chair of Metro Vancouver's Board of Directors

"Habitat Housing Society and its sister society, Options Community Services, are thrilled to be delivering 100 critically needed new homes to people in our community. We gratefully acknowledge the support of the Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia, and many community supporters for making this building possible. It is through our shared commitment to building community that we inspire hope and quite literally, open doors." – Christine Mohr, CEO, Options Community Services Society

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), previously the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS). NHS is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

is part of National Housing Strategy (NHS). NHS is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion for the creation of 151,803 and repair of over 241,133 homes. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

, the Government of has committed over for the creation of 151,803 and repair of over 241,133 homes. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. The AHF provides funding through low-interest and or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

Additional Information:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC.

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/.

