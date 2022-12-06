Canada and British Columbia invest in climate action projects in two First Nations communities

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are calling for ambitious climate action that keeps the air clean and helps to build a strong economy for today and tomorrow alike. Through initiatives like the Low Carbon Economy Fund, the Government of Canada continues to work with partners across the country to cut pollution and build strong, resilient communities, while creating good jobs and growing a sustainable, clean economy.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and the Honourable George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy for the Province of British Columbia, announced an investment of up to $600,000 from the Low Carbon Economy Fund to help the Kwadacha and Heiltsuk Nations create and expand their organic processing capacity. The Nations will contribute nearly $150,000 each toward their projects.

This project will reduce emissions by composting organic waste within the communities, reducing the amount of waste that needs to be transported from these two remote First Nations communities to landfills. The project will lead to fewer greenhouse gas emissions, opportunities for local jobs, and will create Class A compost to boost local food production. Over the lifetime of this project, the Kwadacha and Heiltsuk Nations will see a cumulative reduction of about 5,600 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions—equivalent to removing just over 1,700 cars off the road for one year.

The federal funding comes from the Low Carbon Economy Fund, which invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution and supports a broad range of recipients to put in place clean technologies that will help them be more efficient and innovative.

This project is a good example of the climate leadership that will be supported under the expanded Low Carbon Economy Fund. Investments in climate action initiatives such as this one are part of the Government of Canada's commitment to fight climate change, create good jobs, and build a strong, clean economy for everyone.

Quotes

"By working with Indigenous communities across Canada, such as the Kwadacha and Heiltsuk Nations, we are reducing greenhouse gas emissions, building more resilient communities, and creating jobs. Investments in waste management infrastructure like these two composting projects are great examples of how local climate actions get us closer to reaching our national emissions reduction goals while contributing to a healthy, sustainable Canada."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"People in communities across BC play a key role in keeping organic waste out of our landfills, which is essential to reducing the release of greenhouse gases. These latest investments show how significant the rewards can be for the environmental, economic, and sustainability of First Nations communities."

– The Honourable George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, British Columbia

"Expanding our current community composting system will more than triple the amount of organic matter we process and reduce the amount of solid waste produced by the community. This will move us further toward our goal of being a zero-waste community."

– Marilyn Slett, Chief Councillor, Heiltsuk Tribal Council

"With the nearest landfill 570 km away, this compost facility will be a turning point in the Kwadacha Nation's ability to reduce waste and achieve the community's self-sustainability goals. This project will bring the community together as a force of positive environmental change."

– Darryl McCook, Chief, Kwadacha Nation

Quick facts

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plans, helping to put Canada on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

climate action plans, helping to put on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The Government of Canada has committed an additional $2.2 billion to the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, which was also noted in Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

has committed an additional to the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, which was also noted in 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. The advanced and enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund will support climate action by Indigenous peoples with a new $180 million Indigenous Leadership Fund. This will support clean energy and energy efficiency projects led by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities and organizations.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Media Relations: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, British Columbia, 250-953-3834; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]