Canada and Aotearoa-New Zealand sign Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, issued the following statement on the Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement signed by Canada and Aotearoa-New Zealand:

"Alongside an inspiring all-women Indigenous delegation, I am honoured to sign this Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement on behalf of the Government of Canada, which formalizes Canada and Aotearoa-New Zealand's shared commitment to promote and advance the priorities of Indigenous Peoples in both of our countries.

Since 2020, government officials from Indigenous Services Canada, Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, and Te Puni Kōkiri (Ministry of Māori Development) have been working together to draft the Arrangement, in consultation with Indigenous partners in Canada and key Maori leaders and stakeholders. The Arrangement follows the signing of the Indigenous Peoples Economic and Trade Cooperation Arrangement (IPETCA) last year, and is just another step in our shared journey of reconciliation.

The Arrangement, unique to Canada and Aotearoa-New Zealand, builds on IPETCA and supports relationship-building, collaboration, and information exchange between Indigenous Peoples around economic, cultural, political, social, and environmental policy issues. Through the contributions of First Nations, Inuit, Métis and Māori, Indigenous ideals, aspirations and worldviews are woven directly into the fabric of the Arrangement, ensuring that it is Indigenous-led and government-enabled.

During the first year under this Arrangement, we have committed to focus on:

promoting the recognition of Indigenous rights and collective responsibilities, and continuing our work to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples;

advancing self-determination by exchanging information and sharing initiatives and best practices;

developing and delivering quality and timely services with, for and by Indigenous Peoples in core areas such as education, and services for families, children, youth, women and gender-diverse people;

supporting the physical, emotional, spiritual and mental health and well-being of Indigenous Peoples and communities; and

sharing data with each other to improve the visibility of Indigenous Peoples in national statistics.

Going forward, we will also continue supporting approaches to ensure Indigenous participation in the international space, including at the United Nations, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, and other related international initiatives.

The signing of this Arrangement is just one step, but with many more to come. Together, with Indigenous partners, leaders, and representatives, we will continue to advance the priorities and self-determination of Indigenous Peoples in both Canada and Aotearoa-New Zealand."

