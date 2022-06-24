Canada and Anishinabek Nation mark Royal Assent of historic self-government legislation

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe announced that Bill S-10 received Royal Assent in Parliament on June 23, 2022, which brings into effect the Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement.

The Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement is the first self-government agreement of its kind in Ontario and marks an important step away from the Indian Act for the signatory Anishinabek First Nations.

These self-government arrangements were developed in partnership with the Anishinabek Nation, and this legislation will build on the work of the Anishinabek Nation to support them in achieving their inspiring vision of a better future for their communities. This represents another important step forward to renew relationships, close socio-economic gaps, and promote greater prosperity for today and for future generations.

Canada is committed to working with Indigenous partners to implement their inherent right to self-determination and support their visions of a better future for their communities.

Quotes

"Canada continues to work towards renewing nation-to-nation relationships and advancing self-determination, with Indigenous partners like the Anishinabek Nation. We will continue to support arrangements that are created by Indigenous communities, for Indigenous communities, so that they can achieve their own visions of success."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"On behalf of the Anishinabek Nation, I would like to extend our congratulations to the five First Nations on Bill S-10, Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement Act, receiving Royal Assent today. This marks yet another important milestone towards enactment. With Bill S-10 becoming law, communities are one step closer to realizing the true potential of the Agreement."

Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe

Quick facts

In April 2022 , the government joined Anishinabek First Nation leaders in signing the Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement .

, the government joined Anishinabek First Nation leaders in signing the . The signatory Anishinabek First Nations are: Magnetawan First Nation, Moose Deer Point First Nation, Nipissing First Nation, Wahnapitae First Nation, and Zhiibaahaasing First Nation.

Achieved through negotiations, this historic agreement is a key step away from the Indian Act for the signatory First Nations; it recognizes Anishinabek control over their governments and law-making powers in four key areas:

for the signatory First Nations; it recognizes Anishinabek control over their governments and law-making powers in four key areas: leadership selection,



citizenship,



language and culture, and



government operations.

Associated links

Canada and Anishinabek First Nations sign historic self-government agreement

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: media may contact: Justine Leblanc, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Email: [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations: Email: [email protected], Phone: 819-934-2302; Laura Barrios, Communications Coordinator, Anishinabek Nation, Email: [email protected], Phone: 705-498-1957