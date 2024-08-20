The 2025 Can-Am Canyon opens more backcountry roads for the 3-wheel rider than ever before. Packed with impressive technology, practical features and unprecedented storage capacity, the Can-Am Canyon offers an accessible route into the popular adventure touring market with a stable ride and features designed for protection and comfort so riders of all skill levels can feel confident in a variety of conditions. Three adventure-ready trim options (Standard, XT, Redrock) will be available at Can-Am dealers spring of 2025 along with 25 convenient accessories designed specifically for the Canyon line of 3-wheel vehicles.

"The brand-new 2025 Can-Am Canyon is designed for the adventurous spirit and tailored for those who seek the road less traveled," said Elsa Vilarinho, Director Global Brand Strategy, Can-Am On-Road, Ski-Doo & Lynx. "With the popularity of adventure touring growing year after year, Can-Am is excited to offer a product that increases overall accessibility into this segment of riding."

2025 Can-Am Canyon

At the heart of the all-new Can-Am Canyon beats a 115-horsepower Rotax ACE 1330 cc liquid-cooled engine delivering power to a six-speed semi-automatic, clutchless transmission with reverse function. Brembo brakes with ABS bring the Canyon to a stop quickly and securely, with impressive stopping power. Riders of all abilities will appreciate the balance, exhilaration and peace of mind the Canyon offers.

Available in three trims: Standard and XT in Sterling Silver Satin and premium Redrock version in Moss Green Satin and exclusive KYB Smart-Shox semi-active suspension

10 inches of suspension travel in the front and over 9 inches in the rear

Enduro anti-slip foot pegs for better grip on all road conditions

Model-exclusive handlebar riser for added control while standing on pegs

Adventure worthy protection come in the form of handguards, durable radiator grill, belt drive protector and robust adventure wheels

All-new XPS Adventure tires provide grip on any type of road

Ride comfortably with the manual quick adjust windshield

LED Lighting for efficient and bright visibility on the road

10.25-inch Touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay to guide riders on their next adventure

Four driving modes (Sport, All-Road, Rally, Normal) adapt the engine, stability system, and power steering for specific riding conditions

Premium Redrock trim includes backup camera as standard feature

Features 20 LinQ System attachment points for ultimate customization and convenience

25 dedicated Can-Am Canyon accessories available for customization

Can-Am Canyon is capable of carrying and/or towing up to 400lbs of cargo

2025 Can-Am Spyder

Last year, Can-Am focused on enhancing the rider connectivity for the Spyder models, adding a 10.25-inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay. This year, Can-Am continues to focus on those rider-centric capabilities, adding a backup camera option for the intuitive and convenient touchscreen. Additionally, Can-Am has added new tires for increased durability and additional colorways to enhance the already distinct presence of the Can-Am Spyder lineup.

Backup camera now available on 2025 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Special Series and Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky models

Backup camera also available as an accessory for most models featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen display (not compatible with 2024-2025 F3-S)

New satin Mineral Blue available for Spyder RT, RT Limited, F3-T and F3 Limited

2025 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky available exclusively in Dusk Metallic

2025 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Special Series now available in British Green Metallic and Carbon Black combo, with new 16-spoke wheels

2025 Can-Am Spyder models RT and F3 now equipped with new XPS Roadster tires

2025 Can-Am Ryker

The Can-Am Ryker lineup made up of the Ryker, Ryker Sport and Ryker Rally, remains a perfect option for people looking for an incredibly fun ride, regardless of experience, with accessible pricing and ease-of-use. And with more color panel kit options available than ever before, customization has never been easier. The versatile 2025 Can-Am Ryker lineup will be available in four exclusive new panel kit colors, including Atlantis Gold, Cyber Orange, Urban Blue, and Moka Plaid.

With more than 300 innovative and convenient accessories in the Can-Am collection to choose from, the Canyon, Spyder and Ryker models are quickly and easily customized to suit any ride.

To learn more about the exciting new Can-Am 3-wheel vehicles, please visit canamonroad.com or a local Can-Am dealer.

