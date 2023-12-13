Campo Viejo showcases its new limited-edition CV Reserva in collaboration with misterpiro

This wine stands out for its expressiveness, versatility and fruity character, with aromas including cherries, black plums and ripe blackberries - result of the experience and oenological philosophy implemented by Campo Viejo. Soft and balanced on the palate, with a permanent, long and full-flavoured finish, Reserva is a wine oozing complexity and nuances that are obtained thanks to a four-year aging process.

This maximum expression of Rioja wine moves and vibes in perfect harmony with Misterpiro's work, known for its creative curiosity and expressionist language full of colour, textures and life. Inspired by the earth, the sky and vineyards, Misterpiro has managed to create unique work with a synesthetic character that seeks to generate a symphony of sensations.

The Pasión and creativity that Campo Viejo and Misterpiro share in terms of their pro- fessional philosophy also focuses on time, an important factor that allows their works to evolve over time until they are complete. This style was highlighted as part of a collaboration at the Casa Pasión event held on September 12th and 13th. During the event, guests were able to enter the creation space, where they found an amazing and immersive artistic installation by Misterpiro that was full of colour and textures.

An ephemeral space called the "Artist's Studio" was brought to life to host a conversation about the common ground shared between Misterpiro and Campo Viejo, in which the artist from Extremadura revealed the secrets of his creative processes and inspiration for the new label: "The emotions and ideas were coming together in strokes, brushstrokes and textures, the earth was represented abruptly in soil and ochre tones, the sky in a plastic style in all its chromatic range, sunsets and sunrises over the grapes and all their colours," the artist said. "The touches and textures appeared over several days to give life to this work." A work that has successfully fused art and wine, driven by Pasión.

about campo viejo

Campo Viejo passionately believes that life should be lived in a dynamic, generous and authentic way, just like its wines. Boasting vineyards throughout Rioja, as well as an expert and creative team in charge of the winemaking tradition, Campo Viejo produces contemporary proposals using the Tempranillo grape, the area's most iconic variety. Using out a combination of traditional and innovative winemaking methods. Fruit is a core part of the identity of Campo Viejo wines, which exude the intense flavours of the Tempranillo grape and the regions where it is harvested. Campo Viejo is an innovative hub of production that allows the winemaking team to study the future of the wines produced in Rioja, as well as experimenting with new grape varieties and winemaking techniques. All of this contributes to Campo Viejo gaining its reputation as one of the largest wine producers worldwide and providing opportunities to share with consumers from more than 60 countries where the brand works.

about Pernod Ricard winemakers spain

Pernod Ricard Winemakers Spain, a prestigious producer of Spanish wines, enjoys great recognition worldwide. Its wines are exported to more than 60 countries. A journey marked by the production of quality wines, committed to its people, research, innovation, responsible consumption and environmental friendliness. Its portfolio includes renowned brands like Campo Viejo, Azpilicueta, Alcorta, Ysios and Tarsus. Pernod Ricard Winemakers Spain is part of the Pernod Ricard Group, the 2nd biggest global brand in wine and spirits and 4th in the wine category; and since 2010 it has formed part of Pernod Ricard Winemakers, a brand specialised in the production and distribution of quality wines by the Pernod Ricard Group. With one of the most diverse premium wine portfolios, its brands span four continents, including Jacob's Creek and St Hugo, in Australia; Brancott Estate, Stoneleigh and Church Road, New Zealand; Kenwood Vineyards in the US, as well as Pernod Ricard Winemakers Spain wines in Spain.

