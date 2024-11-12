Campfire Circle Launches Taylor Swift Concert Ticket Raffle to support Children Battling Cancer or Serious Illness

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Campfire Circle, a charitable organization dedicated to bringing joy, healing, and friendship to children with cancer or serious illness, is excited to announce the donation of 20 concert tickets to Taylor Swift's sold-out Toronto shows this November.

In an inspiring act of generosity, the Moreira-Dovigi family has donated these coveted tickets to Campfire Circle campers to provide them with a once-in-a-lifetime experience, emphasizing the importance of support and the power of community.

"Our family really wanted to donate 20 tickets to the ones whom we feel deserve it the most," said Fernanda Dovigi. "Every child deserves to have fun, dance, sing and enjoy such an incredible night and create long-lasting memories. As longtime supporters of Campfire Circle, we are so honoured and grateful to provide this joyful opportunity to children with cancer or serious illness."

To help Campfire Circle raise important funds, the Moreira-Dovigi gift has also allowed the charity to launch a fundraising raffle, offering the public a chance to win one of two pairs of highly sought-after Taylor Swift tickets for her upcoming concert on November 23, 2024. Proceeds from the raffle will directly support Campfire Circle's mission of transforming the lives of children with cancer or serious illness by providing them with play-based programs at their medically supported overnight camps and in children's hospitals across Ontario.

"We are deeply moved by the Moreira-Dovigi family's continued commitment to our campers," said Alex Robertson, CEO at Campfire Circle. "The gift of these tickets will allow many campers and families to create lasting memories and also helps to raise essential funds to expand our programs and bring more children into the circle of support, ensuring they receive the care and experiences they truly deserve."

Raffle Details

The raffle will close on November 19, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., with the official draw taking place at 3:00 p.m. For more details, visit https://campfirecircletaylorswiftraffle.rafflenexus.com/.

About Campfire Circle

Since 1983, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has brought healing through happiness to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Campfire Circle programs are offered in paediatric hospitals across Ontario, in local communities, and at their medically supported overnight camps. Provided at no cost to families, these programs improve overall well-being, build self-confidence and resiliency, and foster much-needed connection with others who share a similar journey. When you support Campfire Circle, you are helping to build a world where children thrive, and families heal. To donate, volunteer, or learn more, visit CampfireCircle.org.

SOURCE Campfire Circle

For media inquiries or to learn more about Campfire Circle's raffle and programs, please contact: Katherine Howska, Marketing Manager, [email protected], 647.828.1049, Sussex Strategy Group