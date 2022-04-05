Calling all pet parents! Skip celebrates National Pet Day by highlighting small, local pet-friendly businesses on Skip Express Lane

Bark Bark Hooray! Skip has curated Insta-worthy local pet offerings that your furry friends will love, available only on Skip Express Lane ahead of National Pet Day from April 8th to April 11th

WINNIPEG, MB, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - To celebrate National Pet Day (April 11), SkipTheDishes , Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network, announces a pet-specific product drop showcasing small and local businesses in the fur baby category. Skip Express Lane, the company's rapid grocery delivery service that gets customers grocery and household items delivered in 25 minutes, will showcase a wide range of cute, trendy, and unique product offerings to spoil your pet with. Available items range from cookies to toys, bowties, and bandanas while quantities last.

Skip's National Pet Day campaign comes at a time when, now more than ever, there is a growing number of pet parents looking to shower their furry family members with treats, toys, and more unique pet products.

"We are really excited for the opportunity to work with the Skip network through Skip Express Lane," said Amber Hupalo, Owner of Amber's Barkery. "I am so thankful to SkipTheDishes for helping our 'Barkery' to reach so many more customers than I could have ever before, and be able to share our healthy, all-natural dog treats with them!"

The small, local pet shops participating in the pet product drop on Skip Express Lane include:

Adored Beast Apothecary , from Moncton, NB - Love Bugs Pre and Probiotics for oh my gosh that's great gut health

, from - Love Bugs Pre and Probiotics for oh my gosh that's great gut health Amber's Barkery , from Toronto, ON - Crazy Canucks cookies to show our true, north, and strong pride

, from - Crazy Canucks cookies to show our true, north, and strong pride Bark-cuterie , from Edmonton, AB - For the fancy ones, small charcuterie-style boxes for doggie dates and double-dates

, from - For the fancy ones, small charcuterie-style boxes for doggie dates and double-dates BKpaws&Co. , from Calgary, AB - A cute bandana to match with mom or dad

, from - A cute bandana to match with mom or dad Bossy Pupper , from Calgary, AB - Bow ties for days at the office

, from - Bow ties for days at the office Simon's Lead , from Edmonton, AB - Tug toys to take playtime extra fun

, from - Tug toys to take playtime extra fun Sparrow Clay Co. , from Winnipeg, MB - Handmade clay pet ID tags for your good boy, good girl, or spoiled pupper

Beyond the showcased pet shops, Skip works directly with local vendors in each market, totalling 85 partners to date across all stores to curate a selection of local products and hometown favourites. Through Skip Express Lane, Skip is making it easier than ever for customers to shop locally and support their neighbourhoods and communities.

According to Narrative Research , the pandemic brought an 18 per cent upsurge in pet ownership in Canada since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March of 2020, with 38 per cent of new "paw-rents" being aged 18-24.

"As we expand our pet, household, and grocery offerings, we want to continue supporting small businesses and partnering with unique local brands in each market that we operate whenever we can," says Howard Migdal, COO of SkipTheDishes.

Consumer demand for convenience and grocery delivery continues to be a rapidly growing segment. Skip Express Lane has also seen incredible growth since the launch of its first location in Winnipeg. With eight stores now open across six cities and three provinces, Skip Express Lane is expected to reach its target of 38 locations opened by this summer.

Skip Express Lane brings customers everyday essentials and grocery items delivered to your door in 25 minutes or less with its first-of-its-kind service in Canada, which reinforces Skip's leadership in the delivery space.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

SOURCE SkipTheDishes

For further information: For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: SkipTheDishes, E: [email protected]