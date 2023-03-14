National contest offers Canadians a chance to vote for their top three ski communities, with the winning peak taking home $100,000 for a community project

TORONTO, ON, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced that online voting is now open to all Canadians until Wednesday, March 22 to select their top three ski communities as part of its annual Mackenzie Top Peak ("Top Peak") contest. This national competition is searching for one special ski community that embodies the Top Peak mantra: Be Invested. On and Off the Hill.

Registered Top Peak ski communities across the country have been earning points by collecting nominations and completing fun social media challenges. The ten finalists have been announced and – for the first time – Canadians have the chance to vote for the top three teams. A panel of celebrity judges will then select the winner, which will be announced live on April 1st during CBC Sports Presents.

"I'm proud of the ten finalists for showing their spirit and for clearly demonstrating their level of investment in the people, places and sport they love," said Luke Gould, President and CEO at Mackenzie Investments. "This year, we're making things more accessible by opening up the top three voting to Canadians, giving the country a greater say in who is ultimately crowned as Canada's most invested ski community."

The winning team will be awarded $100,000 to put toward a local community investment project – double the amount from previous years – and the coveted Top Peak "Crown". But every vote counts, as this year's contest is now offering a second-place prize of $20,000, a third-place prize of $10,000, and $2,500 to each finalist ranked fourth to tenth, all to benefit local community-based initiatives.

The Top Ten Finalists Are:

Apex Mountain Resort – Keremeos, BC Fernie – Fernie, BC Grouse Mountain – North Vancouver, BC Mont Avalanche – Saint-Adolphe -d'Howard, QC Mount Jamieson Resort – Timmins, ON Mont Sutton – Sutton, QC Owl's Head – Mansonville, QC Vorlage – Wakefield, QC Snow Valley Edmonton – Edmonton, AB White Hills – Clarenville, NL

To vote for the top three teams and to learn more about the competition, visit the Top Peak website. Complete contest Rules and Regulations can also be found on the Top Peak website. Voting is open until Wednesday, March 22.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $192 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $258 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of February 28, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: English Media Inquiries: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Maria Bello Vega, 514-713-6577, [email protected]