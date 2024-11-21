TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Freedom Mobile today launched the national campaign #EndOverpricedRoamingFeesNow calling for the elimination of expensive daily roaming fees that cost Canadian travellers millions of dollars annually. This initiative aims to rally Canadians against this practice by Canada's largest telecom companies and voice together their disapproval through an online petition.

Calling all Canadians: Bell, Telus and Rogers need to #EndOverpricedRoamingFeesNow (CNW Group/Freedom Mobile)

The campaign follows a recent request by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for the major telecommunications providers to address consumer concerns over expensive roaming fees. Despite mounting pressure to justify their high daily rates, Bell, Telus and Rogers defended their current pricing models as fair and competitive, with little indication of any concrete plans to increase affordability.

"When travelling, Canadians shouldn't have to choose between staying connected or breaking the bank," said Jean B. Péladeau, Senior Vice-President Marketing at Freedom Mobile. "We believe wireless should be affordable, reliable, and worry-free for all Canadians, even when travelling."

This past October, a CRTC investigation revealed that Canadians pay upwards of $16 per day for their wireless services while travelling, regardless of the amount of usage. For the average family of four, a week-long vacation can result in over $400 in roaming charges, in addition to their normal recurring rate plan charges.

The time to act is now. Canadians can have their voice heard by signing the #EndOverpricedRoamingFeesNow petition today and help put a stop to this practice.

All information collected through this campaign will be forwarded to the relevant authorities so that they can incorporate it into their analyses.

Freedom Mobile Inc. is a Canadian wireless service provider committed to affordability, innovation and customer satisfaction in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. With a combined total of more than 4 million mobile customers, Freedom Mobile and Videotron form a strong, highly competitive Canadian wireless provider.

