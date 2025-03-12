Call2Recycle Canada Applauds EVSX's Expansion of Battery Recycling Facility in Ontario

TORONTO, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle Canada, the country's leading battery collection and recycling organization, is excited to support the expansion of battery recycling capabilities in Ontario by EVSX Corporation ("EVSX"). EVSX, a wholly-owned subsidiary of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTCQB: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1), has announced the installation of a new multi-chemistry line in its Thorold facility, now approved to process additional battery chemistries, including lithium-ion.

Call2Recycle has been focused on building Ontario's recycling infrastructure to ensure safe and local battery recycling and reduce transportation carbon emissions. Call2Recycle and EVSX signed an agreement to increase battery supply volumes over the next year to bring the processing line to full capacity.

Since its groundbreaking operations in July 2024, the state-of-the-art Thorold facility has been successfully recycling increasing volumes of alkaline and carbon zinc batteries collected through Call2Recycle's extensive battery recycling network across Ontario and other provinces. With this new line, EVSX's facility can handle a broader range of battery chemistries, significantly improving recycling capacity and efficiency.

Call2Recycle is committed to responsibly collecting and recycling as many batteries as possible and continues to increase the volume of batteries collected every year, evident by the program's 17% increase in 2024.

"We are excited to see EVSX expand their operations in Thorold," said Joe Zenobio, President and CEO of Call2Recycle. "This expansion marks a significant milestone in our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint and supporting the local economy. With this new multi-chemistry line, EVSX will be able to recycle essential battery chemistries like lithium-ion, helping to reduce waste and advance the circular economy."

Ian C. Peres, President & CEO of EVSX stated, "Our multi-chemistry line has significantly improved Ontario's capacity as a processor of batteries at the end of their useful life, with 12,500 tonnes of new capacity in one of the most populated hubs in the country for battery collection and processing. We are pleased to work with Call2Recycle to improve the volumes of batteries collected in North America and processed in Ontario."

The expansion of EVSX's facility will help meet the increasing volumes of batteries recycled in Ontario through Call2Recycle's Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program. The partnership also highlights Call2Recycle's ongoing efforts to find local solutions for safely processing a wide range of battery types, ensuring safe, sustainable disposal and recovery of valuable materials.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada's leading organization for battery and battery-powered product collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers key recycling programs in Canada, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes and e-cigarettes in Québec, and manages the industry-led voluntary EV Battery Recovery program for electric vehicle batteries in Québec. The organization operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 50 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It upholds its commitment to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of more than 15,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

For more information, please visit our website: call2recycle.ca

About EVSX

EVSX operates a state of the art multi chemistry battery processing line, with capacity of twelve thousand five hundred tonnes per year, that efficiently sorts and fully recovers critical battery metals, aluminum, steel, copper and other materials used in batteries and repurposes the materials downstream back into the supply chain with nothing to landfill. EVSX holds relevant regulatory permits and a three year battery supply agreement with Call2Recyle and is expanding it's battery supply partners.

The EVSX plant is ideally situated in Thorold, Ontario (Niagara) within one of the most populated hubs for battery collection and is centrally located covering the largest automotive cluster in North America including Ford, General Motors, Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles).

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a leading North American advanced battery processing and recycling initiative; St Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold, silver exploration projects including the flagship Thor gold asset; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie nickel & palladium (CSM) projects on Quebec's North Shore, and Notre Dame niobium project in Lac St Jean.

SOURCE Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Charles-Antoine Dubois, Bilingual Corporate Communications Manager, Call2Recycle Canada, Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 647-464-7381