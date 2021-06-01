Call2Recycle and Earth Rangers announce Prince Edward Island students hitting a record-breaking battery collection year

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Just in time for Canada Environment Week, Call2Recycle and Earth Rangers are excited to announce the winning schools of the Battery Blitz Mission in Prince Edward Island. This year's edition kicked off in time to commemorate Earth Day (April 22) and lasted until May 8.

For the past six years, Call2Recycle has partnered with Earth Rangers and supported the Battery Blitz in-school program and contest. Schools on the Island learn about the benefits of recycling batteries, where to drop them off and what happens to batteries during the recycling process. The mission gives students a tangible way to get involved and prevent batteries from entering the landfill.

Students from eight schools across the Island went head-to-head to collect and recycle used batteries. "When children partake in recycling efforts, they form lifelong habits that help make a positive impact on the environment," said Jon McQuaid, Vice President of Marketing and Account Management at Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. "Our partnership with Earth Rangers is integral to helping teach kids how they can make a difference. We are thrilled to share that despite this being another unique school year, Prince Edward Island schools hit a collection record, gathering more batteries than any other collection year."

In total, students were able to collect over 5,000 kgs of batteries. The top three schools will receive prize money towards educational materials, experiences, or technology:

3rd Place ($1,000 prize): Montague Consolidated for collecting 499 kgs of batteries

Everyone was very excited by the results. "First of all Congratulations to Eliot River Elementary School on their achievement and Earth Rangers for putting on such an important contest. I think it's also important to recognize all the schools who participated in this contest and for doing their part to make the environment more sustainable. Imagine what it would be like if we didn't recycle and take care of the Earth." - Heath MacDonald, Member of Legislative Assembly for Cornwall – Meadowbank.

Eliot River Elementary's Principal, Terra Doucette commented on the many connections the kids were able to make in the community through their collection efforts, "Participating in the challenge this year was a wonderful way for our school community to work on a unified goal to better our planet. Our students and their families reached out to local businesses and community members to help us with our mission. The conversations and connections they made were a shining example of the huge impact the power of collaboration can make."

Earth Rangers will host a virtual cheque presentation ceremony on June 3 at 11 AM ADT (10 AM EST). Call2Recycle Canada Inc.'s Jon McQuaid and Heath MacDonald, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Cornwall-Meadowbank, will be in attendance to congratulate the students. Following the presentation, Earth Rangers and Call2Recycle representatives will be available for interviews.

Please contact Bryan McGahey at Earth Rangers to confirm covering this event in your community or for photos from the event if you cannot attend in person.

