Call to charities who provide respite services

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Proud to offer financial support to organizations who make a difference every day, iA Financial Group is kicking off its third annual Canada-wide philanthropic contest. Charities working in the health, education or social services sectors and that provide respite services to those in need are invited to answer one question: How would you use a donation of $125,000 to provide more respite for those in need? Ten charities that win the public's hearts and minds will share donations totalling nearly $300,000.

"We are very proud to see this contest get people to stand together and mobilize every year. I want to thank all organizations that work tirelessly for the wellbeing of Canadians and that take the time to submit a project", commented Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer at iA Financial Group.

A jury will pick the top ten submissions during the submission period, which ends on October 16th and on November 1st, the submissions will be presented to the public, who will be invited to choose the ones they find most inspiring. A donation of $125,000 will be made to the charity that receives the most votes, the second and third place charities will each receive a donation of $50,000 and the remaining seven charities will each receive $10,000. The winners will be announced on December 12th.

Remember that the first edition of the contest was held in celebration of iA Financial Group's 125th anniversary in 2017. Since then, the company has held an annual contest, with a new theme every year, to ensure the company helps as many charities as possible.

Contest details and the complete list of eligibility criteria are available at ia.ca/donations-contest.ia.ca.

Important dates:

September 16 : launch of the third edition of iA Financial Group's Canada -wide philanthropic contest

launch of the third edition of iA Financial Group's -wide philanthropic contest September 16 to October 16 : submission period for Canadian charities

submission period for Canadian charities October 17 to 31 : selection by the jury of the ten projects to be presented to the public

selection by the jury of the ten projects to be presented to the public November 1 to 29 : public vote, to choose the two projects that inspire them the most

public vote, to choose the two projects that inspire them the most December 12 : announcement of the winners

"iA Financial Group's philanthropic contest had a major impact on the Swift Current branch. Thanks to this generosity, we have hired a part-time coordinator who works with four of our members in gaining prevocational skills" – Jacqui Williams, General Director, Canadian Mental Health Association – Swift Current, winner of the 2018 contest.

"With iA Financial Group's financial support, we created our information guide to help people learn more about bullying and its effects. We will always be grateful to iA Financial Group for their generous contribution and continued support" – Tad Milmine, Founder and President, Bullying Ends Here (Calgary, Alberta), winner of the 2017 contest.

ABOUT iA FINANCIAL GROUP

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is also one of Canada's largest public companies. iA Financial Group's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

