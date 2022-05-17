OTTAWA, ON , May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves to fully participate in all spheres of society, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation. Through its programs and policies, the Government of Canada is committed to protecting LGBTQ2 equality and continuing to address systemic discrimination.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced the launch of a call for proposals for community-informed initiatives that will address key challenges and advance equality for LGBTQ2 people. The $9.3 million fund will focus on projects that address the key challenges and unequal treatment of LGBTQ2 people.

These projects will further support federal efforts to advance equality for LGBTQ2 communities facing barriers due to intersecting identity factors. This includes people identifying as Indigenous, Black, or racialized; seniors; youth; those living with a disability; Canadians from rural and remote communities; and official language minority LGBTQ2 communities.

The deadline to submit applications is June 30, 2022. To find out more and to apply to the call for proposals, visit our website.

"The discrimination that LGBTQ2 communities face has no place in this country. All Canadians have the right to live freely, to be our authentic selves, and to love whoever we choose without judgment. These projects will allow organizations to work directly within their communities to promote safety and combat stigma. Community advocates and volunteers are at the heart of systemic change, and our government is committed to supporting their work."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Progress has been made in recent decades towards LGBTQ2 inclusion and protections for their rights in Canada ; however, homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia persist, and they have very real direct and indirect impacts on LGBTQ2 communities.

; however, homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia persist, and they have very real direct and indirect impacts on LGBTQ2 communities. LGBTQ2 people in Canada have lower annual incomes ( $39,000 vs. $54,000 ) and are more than twice as likely to experience homelessness or housing insecurity in their lifetimes (27% vs. 13%).

The call for proposals opens on May 17, 2022. The deadline to submit applications is June 30, 2022.

As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada provided $12.7 million over three years to support community-informed initiatives on overcoming issues facing LGBTQ2 communities; the funding breakdown includes:

$12.7 million in grants and contributions funding.

in grants and contributions funding.

$9.3 million will be committed to this call for proposals.

will be committed to this call for proposals.



$3.4 million will be disbursed to eight solicited projects.

Since 2019, $20.2 million in funding has been delivered for over 70 projects under the Equality for Sex, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SSOGIE) Project. Funding information for the program can be found here.

