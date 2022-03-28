Call for proposals launched to improve the participation and social inclusion of persons with disabilities across Canada

GATINEAU, QC , March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic must leave no one behind, including the one in five Canadians who identify as having a disability. That is why the Government of Canada is working with partners from the disability community to address barriers to accessibility and inclusion, so that every Canadian can fully participate in all aspects of society.

Today, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, launched a competitive call for proposals for national operating funding through the Social Development Partnership Program – Disability (SDPP-D) component.

National disability organizations can receive funding to increase the social inclusion of persons with disabilities in learning, work and community life. Eligible organizations must build capacity in four key areas:

Governance and accountability

Effective leadership and operations

Developing and maintaining partnerships

Measurable impact

Funding provided through the SDPP-D aims to strengthen national disability organizations by supporting such things as: better strategic planning, enhanced recruitment and retention and improved analysis of policies, programs and services.

This is the second competitive call for proposals for SDPP-D national operating funding, following the renewal of the program in 2017. At that time, a new Performance and Accountability Framework was developed in collaboration with the disability community to help guide decisions on funding allocations under the component. The Framework addresses four main objectives identified by the disability community as important: fairness, transparency, predictability and accountability.

Not-for-profit organizations have until May 13, 2022 at 5:00 pm EST to apply by visiting: Canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/social-development-national-operating-disabilities

Quotes

"In the spirit of 'Nothing Without Us', we are continuing to invest in organizations across Canada who are working to make their communities more disability inclusive. By supporting those who are leading this work on the ground, we will continue to build the barrier-free country that all Canadians deserve."

- Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

Quick Facts

According to the 2017 Canadian Survey on Disability, more than 6 million Canadians aged 15 and over (22% of the population) identify as having a disability, and it is expected actual numbers are likely higher.

The Social Development Partnership Program – Disability (SDPP-D) component provides operating and project funding to not-for-profit organizations that work to address the social issues and barriers that confront people with disabilities, and that have the objective of improving the participation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of Canadian society.

Through this call for proposals, the Government of Canada will provide funding of up to $6 million annually for a total of up to $18 million over three years. The maximum funding available per agreement will be:



will provide funding of up to annually for a total of up to over three years. The maximum funding available per agreement will be: (for organizations not currently funded under the SDPP-D national operating stream) up to $200K annually or $600K over three years; and,

SDPP-D

(for organizations currently funded under the SDPP-D national operating stream), up to their current funding allocation, or up to the maximum eligible amount of $200K annually or $600K over three years – whichever amount is higher.

