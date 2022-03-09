Call for proposals launched to commemorate the 2022 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Funding is now available for community-based projects to commemorate Survivors and the children who did not return home, while never forgetting the legacy of residential schools

Taking care: We recognize that this news release comes at a time that is difficult for many and that our efforts to honour Survivors of residential schools and families may serve as an unwelcome reminder to those who have suffered and those who are suffering from hardships from generations of past government policies that were harmful to Indigenous Peoples.

The 24/7 National Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line provides emotional and crisis referral services support for former residential school students. Call 1-866-925-4419 if you need to talk or visit the Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program website for more information.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line provides immediate, culturally competent, crisis intervention and support for all Indigenous Peoples, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by phone at 1-855-242-3310 and online chat (hopeforwellness.ca). Experienced and culturally competent Help Line counsellors can help.

OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - As we move forward in the spirit of reconciliation, we reaffirm our sincere and enduring commitment to renewing relationships with Indigenous Peoples. Publicly addressing the harms suffered by Survivors of residential schools, their families and communities is vital in this process.

Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, launched a call for proposals for community-based commemoration activities for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR) on September 30, 2022.

These initiatives will honour the children who never returned home, as well as Survivors of residential schools, their families, and communities. They will also offer opportunities for all Canadians to observe and commemorate this important day.

Eligible organizations, from coast to coast to coast, are encouraged to submit proposals for community-based projects to commemorate NDTR in their own communities. Canadian Heritage will help support initiatives with funding up to a maximum of $10,000 per project.

The application period is underway and will close on April 11, 2022. Additional information and application guidelines are available on the website.

"Each commemoration activity on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is an opportunity for Canadians to reflect on how we all must play a part in the journey of reconciliation. In the spirit of reconciliation, we must reaffirm our support for those who are affected; recognize the intergenerational trauma of residential schools that continues to have a profound effect on Survivors, their families and communities; and recognize our shared responsibility for healing."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"When it comes to the commemoration of those who never returned home from residential schools, Indigenous leaders are best placed to address the priorities of Survivors, their families and communities, as they work towards healing and closure. We are committed to supporting them and community-led initiatives as we continue to build a more reconciled country, for all."

—The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Budget 2021 granted funding to support commemoration initiatives for the 2022 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation through Canadian Heritage.

The deadline to apply for funding for community projects commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is April 11, 2022.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation became a federal statutory holiday on June 3, 2021. It will be observed on September 30 annually.

Funding to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/commemorate-canada/legacy-residential-schools.html National Day for Truth and Reconciliation https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/national-day-truth-reconciliation.html

