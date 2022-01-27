OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls highlighted the underlying systemic causes of ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for victims seeking help and the frontline organizations that support them.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, is launching a call for proposals to increase the capacity of Indigenous and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations in Canada to provide GBV prevention services and supports to address the disproportionate rates of GBV in these communities. The funding stems from the Budget 2021 announcement of $55 million and will help organizations increase their ability to prevent and address the root causes of GBV.

Violence in all its forms is unacceptable. The Government of Canada will continue supporting frontline organizations to ensure the safety and full participation of Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in all aspects of society.

To find out more information and to submit an application to the call for proposals, visit our website.

When I meet with and listen to grassroots Indigenous organizations, I'm reminded that we can't end gender-based violence without ensuring the safety of Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and LGBTQQIA+ people. Frontline organizations, advocates and volunteers are the heart of systemic change, and I'm committed to supporting their work. This funding will help create educational projects, capacity building and improve critical services for people in need. Reconciliation requires collaborative action. Only then can we build safer communities, and more importantly, an inclusive Canada for all.

The Honourable Marci Ien, P.C., M.P., Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"The incredibly high rates of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are shocking. All Canadians have the right to feel safe no matter where they are in this country. This new initiative will contribute to supporting systemic change as part of the larger National Action Plan, and Canada remains committed to working with Indigenous partners, families and survivors across the country to end this ongoing tragedy and build safer environments – for all."

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations



The call for proposals opens on January 27, 2022 , and the deadline to submit an application is March 10, 2022 .





with experience working on GBV issues for Indigenous women, girls or 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed $3 billion over five years to increase efforts to end gender-based violence, including $601.3M over five years toward a National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.





to increase the capacity of Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations, helping them address the root causes of violence, and deliver prevention programming in their communities. The Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is the Government of Canada's contribution to 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.





population, Indigenous women and girls accounted for 21% of all women killed by an intimate partner in 2020. 43% of Indigenous women reported having been sexually assaulted at least once since the age of 15 (compared to 30% of women who were not Indigenous).

