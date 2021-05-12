OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's forest sector is a vital source of jobs for Canadians and provides economic, social and environmental benefits across the country. The sector leads innovation through clean technologies, building on a strong foundation that includes a world leading sustainable forest management system.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today launched a call for proposals under the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program.

Investments in successful projects will help advance Canada's forest sector bioeconomy and low-emission energy future while creating and maintaining jobs in communities across the country. Applications will be accepted until Thursday, July 22, 2021. All eligible organizations are encouraged to apply.

The program supports the adoption of transformative technologies and product diversification, increases forest sector competitiveness and supports economic prosperity as the sector recovers from COVID-19.

Budget 2021 announced up to $54.8 million over two years, starting in 2021–22, to Natural Resources Canada to increase the capacity of the IFIT program, following increased uptake and successes in previous years.

Investing in innovative forest sector technologies provides greener solutions that tackle climate change and help Canada reach net-zero emissions by 2050. These investments support job creation in the forest industry, help lower emissions and embrace a cleaner future for generations to come.

Quotes

"The Investments in Forest Industry Transformation program is helping lower emissions, create jobs and reach our climate goals. We're building a clean energy future and supporting workers in our forest sector."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Budget 2019 committed an additional $82.9 million over three years for the IFIT program, starting in 2020–21, for the continued support for the industrial commercialization and adoption of innovative technologies and processes in Canada's forest sector.

