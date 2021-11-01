TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is seeking four new members to join its Mortgage Brokering Technical Advisory Committee and serve for a three-year term.

The Advisory Committee advises FSRA on enhancing its policy and supervisory approaches to consumer protection, helps drive innovation and increases regulatory efficiency in the sector.

FSRA will consider applications from the public and current members whose terms are expiring. FSRA will select members based on their knowledge and professional experience in mortgage brokering, mortgage investments and real estate financing. FSRA will also consider how candidates' skills and experience complement or build on those of existing members.

To learn more about member qualifications and responsibilities, please see the Terms of Reference.

Interested applicants can submit a cover letter and current resume by December 10, 2021 to [email protected].

