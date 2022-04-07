TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is encouraging Health Service Providers to apply to its Stakeholder Advisory Committee. The individuals selected will provide advice to FSRA's Board of Directors and Management on the regulator's priorities, budget and other matters the Board deems appropriate.

FSRA is looking for fourteen stakeholder-members for a two-year term commencing in Spring 2022. Stakeholder nominees should be senior members of their respective professions and in a leadership role with a licensed Health Service Provider. They will be expected to represent their organization or profession on relevant issues and have direct and extensive experience in Ontario's auto insurance system.

FSRA licenses Health Service Providers that bill auto insurers directly for medical and rehabilitation services provided to accident benefits claimants. FSRA also regulates the business and billing practices of licensed service providers.

To learn more about the Health Service Provider Stakeholder Advisory Committee's mandate and selection criteria, please review the following updated Terms of Reference:

Application process

Interested applicants are asked to submit a resume and cover letter to [email protected].

Applications will be accepted until Friday, April 29, 2022.

Applicants that already applied for the HSP SAC through the previous call for members in January 2022, do not need to re-apply.

