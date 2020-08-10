MONTRÉAL, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") is seeking applications for two positions on its Distribution Practices Advisory Committee (the "Committee").

Committee composition and mandate

The Committee is composed of up to 15 outside members from various sectors and professions related to the distribution of financial products and services, as well as AMF representatives. The Committee serves as a forum for discussion between the AMF and industry stakeholders governed by the Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services (the "Distribution Act"). Stakeholders provide practical insight into the industry, engage in open dialogue with the AMF and help the AMF to achieve its objectives, in particular the development of a modern, responsive framework that draws on best practices.

Members will offer their perspective on topics proposed by the AMF related to, among other things, product and service distribution practices in damage insurance, claims adjustment, insurance of persons, financial planning and mortgage brokerage.

Member profile

To ensure the best possible input into the work of the Committee, members are expected to have extensive experience in their respective fields and a solid understanding of the regulations applicable to the financial products and services covered by the Distribution Act. All members must be active within the industry.

Committee members are appointed for a maximum two-year term. This term of office may be extended in accordance with conditions determined by the AMF. Committee meetings are planned in cooperation with members and take place three to six times annually. The frequency and duration of meetings may vary based on topical issues, initiatives or ongoing developments. Members are not remunerated for their participation in the Committee.

In order to maintain the appropriate representation of expertise, the AMF is particularly interested in applicants who have extensive experience in damage insurance or mortgage brokerage. Persons wishing to join the Committee should consult the call for applications. The deadline for applications is September 4, 2020.

The AMF favours diversity within its advisory committees and welcomes applications from all qualified persons.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

Information :

Media only:

Sylvain Théberge: 514-940-2176

Information Centre:

Québec City: 418-525-0337

Montréal: 514-395-0337

Toll-free: 1-877-525-0337

Website: www.lautorite.qc.ca

Twitter: @lautorite

LinkedIn: Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec)

SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers

Related Links

http://www.lautorite.qc.ca/

