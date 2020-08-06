MONTRÉAL, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") is seeking applications for a position on its Investment Products Advisory Committee (the "Committee").

Committee mandate

The Committee's core mandate is to discuss issues relating to ensuring efficient frameworks for creating, managing and distributing investment products—mainly mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, non-redeemable investment funds and individual segregated funds—and provide feedback and suggestions for enhancing the development and implementation of those frameworks.

Committee composition

Set up and coordinated by the AMF, the Committee is composed of up to 15 outside members from various sectors and professions related to investment products, as well as AMF representatives. Members must have extensive experience in their respective fields and a solid understanding of investment product regulation.

The AMF seeks to have a Committee composed of members representing manufacturers and distributors of the above investment products in particular, as well as investor advocates. It also wants to ensure that members reflect the various business models within Québec's investment sector.

Committee members are appointed for a maximum three-year term. This term of office may be extended in accordance with conditions determined by the AMF. The Committee meets three to six times annually and members are not remunerated for their participation.

Profile sought

In order to maintain the appropriate representation of expertise, the AMF is especially interested in applicants who have extensive experience in investment fund creation and management, portfolio management or alternative asset management. Persons wishing to join the Committee should consult the call for applications. The deadline for applications is September 4, 2020.

The AMF favours diversity within its advisory committees and welcomes applications from all qualified persons.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

