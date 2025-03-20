CALGARY, AB, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - On March 8, 2025, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers discovered and seized approximately 108 kg of cocaine following a secondary examination of a commercial transport vehicle at the Coutts port of entry in southern Alberta. The vehicle's load originated from the United States and the drugs were hidden in the vehicle.

CBSA officers at Coutts port of entry seize 108 kg of cocaine. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

The Integrated Border Enforcement Team in Alberta, a joint force operation between the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region, CBSA and Calgary Police Service, was notified and a criminal investigation was initiated into the individual.

Arshdeep Singh, 26, a resident of Calgary, was arrested and charged with:

Importation of a controlled substance contrary to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ; and,

; and, Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Singh is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Lethbridge on May 7, 2025.

Quotes

"Stopping dangerous drugs from coming into Canada is part of the CBSA's commitment to keeping our communities and our streets safe. This significant seizure demonstrates the important work being done by our border services officers as we continue to secure and protect our border alongside our law enforcement partners, the RCMP and the Calgary Police Service."

Ben Tame , Director, Southern Alberta and Southern Saskatchewan District, Canada Border Services Agency

"Thanks to the collaboration between agencies, a significant load of cocaine was intercepted before it could bring harm to communities throughout Alberta and drug trafficking charges were laid against the driver. This successful operation highlights the importance of a strong and secure border as well as the teamwork and shared intelligence required to protect the public from the devastating impacts of illicit drugs."

Supt. Sean Boser , Officer in Charge of Federal Serious and Organized Crime and Border Integrity – Alberta , RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region

"Working together with our law enforcement partners is key to stopping drug trafficking. By intercepting these drugs, which came through the USA, we've kept harmful substances out of our communities and collectively made our cities safer. Together, we remain committed to preserving public safety and disrupting these criminal organizations."

Supt. Jeff Bell , Criminal Operations & Intelligence Division, Calgary Police Service

Twitter: @CanBorderPAC (or @CanBorder)

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945; Christina Zoernig, Federal Policing Strategist, [email protected], 780-412-5730