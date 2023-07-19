Calgary man receives $12,000 fine and two-year probation order for selling "Miracle Mineral Solution", an unauthorized drug

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Selling or advertising unauthorized health products is illegal in Canada. Health Canada takes this matter seriously and works to stop these illegal activities and protect the health and safety of people in Canada.

Following a Health Canada investigation, Pedro Acuna Saavedra, the sole director of Primordial Beauty Inc., doing business as Genesis II Church Chapter #291, pleaded guilty to charges under the Food and Drugs Act related to the sale of unauthorized drugs containing sodium chlorite, commonly known as Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS).

On July 7, 2023, Mr. Acuna was sentenced to a $12,000 fine and a two-year probation order prohibiting the possession of sodium chlorite and the advertisement, sale, and manufacturing for sale of any unauthorized health products, including drugs and natural health products.

MMS has been promoted under different names, such as "Miracle Mineral Supplement" and "Master Mineral Solution." These products have been promoted as treatments for a range of health ailments, including serious conditions such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, childhood autism and COVID-19.

Sodium chlorite is a chemical used mainly as a textile bleaching agent and disinfectant. Ingesting sodium chlorite can cause poisoning, kidney failure and harm to red blood cells that reduces the ability of the blood to carry oxygen, among other effects. It can also cause abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

No health products containing sodium chlorite have been approved by Health Canada for consumption by humans. There are some approved disinfectants and veterinary products that contain sodium chlorite. The sale of MMS products is not permitted in Canada. Health Canada has taken action to remove them from sale on several occasions and issued several advisories warning about these products.

The Department warns that anyone involved in the advertising or sale of MMS or similar products will be stopped. We urge the public to not take MMS for the treatment of ailments, and to report the sale of these unauthorized products to Health Canada.

Consumers are reminded to look for health products that have a drug identification number (DIN), a natural product number (NPN) or a homeopathic medicines number (DIN-HM) on the label. These numbers mean that the product has been reviewed by Health Canada for safety, efficacy, quality, and authorized for sale in Canada. People can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching the Drug Product Database, the Medical Devices Active Licence Listing and the Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Health Canada remains committed to using all tools at its disposal to stop the sale and promotion of unauthorized health products that pose serious health risks.

